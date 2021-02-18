School Board incorporates ‘rainy day’ funds into draft 2021-22 budget
The Farmington Area School Board agreed with administration’s assessment during the board’s Feb. 8 regular meeting that a portion of the district’s “rainy day” fund should be incorporated in the 2021-22 budget plan.
The recommendation to put $2 million of the $4.6 million in the district’s assigned fund balance in the general fund budget plan is an indication that it’s “raining.”
Director of Finance Jane Houska said they don’t know what kind of storm the COVID-19 pandemic has brought – whether it’s raining, sprinkling, it’s a hurricane or a monsoon – but they can agree that it is time to spend some of the rainy day funds.
The recommendation comes as administration is in the initial stages of developing the 2021-22 budget, which Houska and Superintendent Jason Berg said is very conservative. A final version is due in June.
While the 2021-22 budget’s “worst case scenario” is a $5 million budget deficit, the budget framework is assuming no increase in the state’s per pupil funding formula, no additional COVID-19 funds from the state or federal government and no increase in student enrollment based on the Jan. 11, 2021, count of 7,172, which was 220 below expectations.
Each of those items is expected to bring in additional revenue, but Houska and Berg said it will be easier to make changes based increasing revenue rather than taking items out of the budget.
“This way if any of these take place, it is a bonus for us,” Berg said. “It’s easier to pack it from the bottom up, rather than cut from the top down.”
The governor’s biennial budget increases spending on education by $745 million, in addition to recent federal spending of $649 million for COVID-19 education recovery for the state’s 336 districts. Houska said she is hopeful that the Legislature makes its budget decisions on time when the session ends May 3.
This would give the district time to refine the budget before the School Board is required to approve it in June.
She said the assigned fund balance was set aside from a previous operating referendum to address class sizes, as the $2 million would go toward staffing.
The School Board agreed to have the budget include increasing the student to staff class size ratio by one student, which is estimated to save the district $750,000.
The district is working with the assumption that staffing levels will be the same in the 2021-22 budget.
“This gives us the parameters,” Berg said. “When we get some of this additional funding, we would put it right back in the classroom.”
In addition to not knowing its level of state funding, enrollment is a big question mark.
The district has asked district families who did not enroll their school-age children in 192 this year if they know of their plans for 2021-22. It has been reported that many families chose to homeschool or enroll in private schools due to the uncertainty of the pandemic’s effect on learning models.
Houska said the district is providing information these families need to make the decision that’s best for their families and their children.
Berg said the district hopes to welcome those students back.
“The hard part of all of this is you are going to have some unknowns,” Berg said.
“Right now there are so many other unknowns,” Board Chair Melissa Sauser said. “There are more than there have ever been in my time on the board. … I like where we are starting with things.”
School districts across the state have consistently pointed out that the state’s per pupil funding amount, which is their largest source of funding, hasn’t kept up with inflation. State funding accounts for 84 percent of District 192’s revenue.
Houska said the fact that formula, which is $6,567 per pupil for 2021, has lagged inflation means that District 192 is missing out on roughly $4 million in state funding for 2021.
“It doesn’t take a mathematician to see that we are going backward,” Houska said.
In the face of this gap and the pandemic unknowns, Houska said the district has been very fiscally responsible.
“We are going to be OK,” she said.
District 192 has $7.8 million in its unassigned fund balance, which Houska describes at the district’s savings account. That amount is at 10% of the district’s general fund operating expenditures. The district’s fund balance policy recommends it be between 8 and 12%
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
