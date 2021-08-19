Other strategies still in place to reduce spread of COVID-19
Farmington Area Public schools will not require face coverings when the 2021-22 school year begins, but it will continue several mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 circulating in the county, state and nation.
The Delta variant is causing schools across the country to modify back-to-school plans, including the recent implementation of mask mandates in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts.
Dakota County COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since they went over 20 on July 29 for the first time since June 6, according to Dakota County’s COVID-19 tracker. Daily new cases across the county averaged 59.2, from Aug. 4 to 13. Six Dakota County deaths were reported from July 28 to Aug. 13. No Dakota County COVID-19 deaths were reported during the previous 18 days.
District 192 COVID-19 guidelines coincide with federal, state and local governments, said Director of Elementary Learning Lisa Edwards during the Aug. 9 School Board work session.
During summer school, masks were mandatory on school buses (a federal requirement that will continue for the 2021-22 school year) and masks were recommended but optional inside district school buildings.
Edwards said of the more than 300 elementary and 100 in middle school students in summer programs, only one student had to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test.
This fall students can return to in-person learning, five days a week. District 192 is following CDC guidelines that recommend students wear face coverings in school buildings, but they won’t be required.
The district will continue daily health screenings and isolation protocols if students are shown to have symptoms, and follow a government mandate to report COVID-19 cases. The district will maximize physical distancing in all learning spaces.
Elementary schools will have no shared school supplies. Field trips will be limited and they will be outdoors. Schools will only allow visiting adults into buildings if they have a learning purpose.
Quarantine protocols are set forth by Minnesota Department of Health.
Chris Bussmann, director of secondary learning, said the district is waiting to hear how to respond if there is an individual who is fully vaccinated and does not exhibit any symptoms or if someone tests positive in the previous 90 days for COVID-19.
“A quarantine would be warranted if a learner or staff member tests positive for the virus and is displaying symptoms or lives with somebody who tests positive and is displaying symptoms,” Bussmann said.
District 192 said it will share information on additional MDH guidance as it is received.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
