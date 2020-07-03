Preliminary budget offer best assumptions for next school year
The Farmington Area School District’s preliminary budget for 2020-21 is projecting an estimated $1.39 million of general fund expenses in excess of revenues.
A presentation to the School Board on June 22 provided a snapshot of administration’s best budget assumptions in these uncertain times when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Minnesota schools in mid-March through the end of the academic year, and the district still doesn’t know if the state will allow schools to open this fall for in-person instruction.
The district is reviewing ways to close the budget gap as there are several moving parts to it, including a possible infusion of grant funds due to COVID-19 and action by the state Legislature.
The district is in the process of applying for one grant, and it has received $429,356, from the federal CARES Act, which has not been incorporated in the budget yet.
The 2020-21 budget is expected to have $81.85 million in expenses with $80.46 million in revenue. The assigned fund balance of $4.6 million as of June 30, 2020, would be reduced to $3.21 million as of June 30, 2021, in order to balance the general fund budget.
District 192 is taking a cautious approach to the school year, as it is projecting no change in its enrollment of 7,172 students.
That’s due to the uncertainty if the state will allow in-person classes to resume this fall. One concern is that families of incoming kindergarten students may not enroll their child unless there is a full-time, in-person schedule offered, as the board discussed during its June 8 budget work session.
The district has not made additional teaching staff allocations to buildings, as it will wait until the start of the school year to address “hot spots” or “bubbles” where student enrollment exceeds acceptable ratios to teaching staff.
Superintendent Jason Berg is retaining the use of five full-time teaching positions to address these “hot spots,” and there are another two full-time positions reserved for delivery of special education services.
Classroom target sizes for the district are 19-24 students for kindergarten, 20-25 for grades one and two, 25-28 for grades three and four and 27-30 for grade five. Secondary classroom teacher allocations are based on both traditional ratios and innovative models following district strategic planning goals.
At the end of the 2018-19 school year, District 192 had a fund balance of 8.99 percent of its unassigned fund balance to general fund expenditures.
The district’s fund balance policy says its will strive to maintain a minimum unassigned general fund balance as of June 30 each year of 8-12 percent to cover unexpected budget variances, such as the delay in state aid payments that occurred in 2010.
“For the 2019-20 school year, we are expecting to be within our fund balance policy as well with our final audited numbers coming out in November,” Director of Business Services Jane Houska wrote in an email to the newspaper.
The budget picture will come into focus over the summer and in September when state and county tax information is released. At that time, the district would be able to estimate the tax impact on property owners payable in 2021.
The biggest slice of budget uncertainty is what will happen this fall.
The Minnesota Department of Education sent a 100-page document to districts last week outlining parameters for its three options for the 2020-21 school year – full-time, in-person instruction in the schools; part-time, in-person instruction with distance learning, and full-time distance learning. A final decision will be made in July.
Houska said the district handles change well, and it will rely on staff, students, parents and the community to address whatever challenges come this fall.
District 192 has been embracing technology and instruction change since it was designated as an Innovation Zone in 2013.
This has allowed the district to test distance learning on “flex days” for the past few years. After the middle of March, the district went full time to distance learning.
Berg said of the three scenarios the one that is freaking districts out the most is the hybrid model, which presents transportation and other logistical challenges with increased costs to districts.
“The financial parts they don’t acknowledge, or they are turning a blind eye to,” Berg said.
He said guidance from MDE is trending toward starting with a regular school schedule based on how it’s dealing with athletics and opening up facilities.
“This all changes every two weeks,” Berg said. “We don’t have a lot of choice. All we can do is serve all our kids in the best way we can.”
Berg noted earlier in the meeting that 86 percent of students who were issued a district iPad for distance learning applied to keep the device over the summer. He said that it’s likely the district will have some form of distance learning in 2020-21, so having these in place should help the district continue to provide equitable learning opportunities.
