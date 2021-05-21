Staff members develop variety of ways to connect with students, families
Some Farmington Area School District staff hope the work they are doing now is so effective that they have less work in the future.
That’s the way Mauri Deer, the district’s equity and personalized learning coach, portrayed the Equity Leadership Team’s efforts since early 2020 during the May 10 School Board meeting.
Since that time, the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and altered daily lives. Two months later when George Floyd, a Black man, was killed while in Minneapolis police custody, a racial reckoning swept the globe.
Deer said everyone has had to make changes this year and significant ones, but communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by both events.
In an effort to address disparities highlighted in 2020, the district has been developing and implementing equity plans with professional staff development, changes in classrooms and outreach to the community.
One measure to determine the effectiveness of the efforts, Deer says is that she and Ron Williams, Farmington High School academic/diversity interventionist, will see fewer students of color in their office to talk about anything, as they find that support elsewhere from teachers and other students.
Deer said the group doesn’t want the plans to be just words on a page, it wants it to be alive in the schools.
During the past year, the district has focused on the staff training focused on “Speak Up at School,” which gives teachers the tools to redirect the conversation if they hear something that’s prejudiced, biased, racist or is based on stereotypes.
Deer said the training helps the teacher redirect the conversation by asking more questions. She said the effort aims to help kids to celebrate their differences and see them as something that is not weird but something that is cool.
The district has established building-level Equity Leadership Teams of five to 15 members who meet for dialogue, professional growth and action plans. They have conducted book studies, provided equity and curriculum resources, and engaged with students and families.
The district has provided guidance and coaching for teachers on selecting diverse materials. For example, some schools have explored the history of Native American tribes in Minnesota. The district will continue to offer this support, along with having additional activities and equity-literacy support.
Deer said the efforts are showing that the district values each student and honors who they are, their perspective, culture and traditions.
Through Community Education, the district has offered “Seeds of Change,” a free adult class that offers an introduction to issues of race and social justice. The class uses books and other media to prompt discussion. It will offer a summer workshop for a Call to Action Group, along with another book study group in the fall.
Connecting with parents has been an intentional effort.
Williams, a 22-year U.S. Armed Forces veteran and teacher, said he sent a couple hundred letter to minority families of ninth-grade students to outline the equity plan and seek feedback. He said he received seven replies.
Williams said community outreach is pivotal in the equity plan to build trust, adding the parent voices are powerful.
Connecting with a family on their terms is a win-win situation since it provides support in information in both directions, according to Williams.
He said people will tell you about their culture if you are listening.
Deer said the outreach is important because families are in the driver’s seat of these conversations.
Board Member Kyle Christensen asked the team how they would measure the effectiveness of the efforts.
Williams said if students have self-worth and they are performing well in school, the learners will tell you in their grades, their attitudes and their smiles.
Deer said success in equity doesn’t show up on an easy checklist.
Staff presented some survey results that could serve as a benchmark for future surveys.
They said that out of 2,800 responses from students in grades sixth through 12th, about 560 said they did not agree that students from their school treated those from a different race fairly and about 280 said they did not agree that teacher treated students from another race fairly. About 45% of those surveyed said they felt they could have an honest conversation about race in a classroom.
Th equity plan presentation is at https://spark.adobe.com/page/bSqdVH3NDNGYg/
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.