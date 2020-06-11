Farmington High School graduate Aaron Kruse, a member of the school’s cross country team, said a sports analogy was inevitable during his commencement speech on Friday night.
During the virtual ceremony, Kruse compared their graduation day to the start of the race called life.
“We are all on the same team,” he said. “The only way to win, to solve problems, to be successful and to be good and influential people is to run together.”
He said they have spent the past 13 years warming up for this race.
“With all that we have been through, we can become the most compassionate, the most successful and be the greatest group of people that the world has ever seen,” he said.
Kruse noted that there were a lot of problems to solve – hunger, poverty, racism and climate change among them.
They are also living amid the global COVID-19 pandemic that shut down much of daily life in the U.S. since about mid-March.
That’s when many businesses and government buildings were closed and schools were shuttered for the rest of the academic year.
Kruse said today they are being handed the baton to become the decision makers to address these challenges.
After the class of 2020 spent the last 10 weeks of their senior year outside of the school, Superintendent Jason Berg told the graduates that change and disruption will be part of their lives, and they should embrace it.
How they respond to it will determine whether the change or disruption are viewed positively or negatively by the individual.
With District 192 focused on embracing technology, exploring new learning methods as an Innovation Zone and helping students follow their own interests in creating individual curricular pathways, “Farmington Area Schools was designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills and dispositions to find your own success in this rapidly changing world,” Berg said.
“Members of the class of 2020, you were not prepared for one thing, you were prepared for anything,” Berg said.
Faculty speaker Todd Karich offered some advice to graduates on how to run their race.
He encouraged them to fulfill their passions, and even if they can’t accomplish their dreams, they can still bring their passion with them.
“We should find joy in the process or the peace that may come with it,” he said. “That may be a gift we might not recognize.”
Farmington High School graduate Tommy Gallagher said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the students to adapt whether it be to online learning or finding alternative ways to celebrate their senior year milestones.
He said they should be excited about what life has in hold for the future since “it is our future to hold.”
“We should continue to make plans, continue to dream and continue to execute our intentions,” he said. “The possibilities for us are endless if we try hard enough.”
Farmington High School graduate Aimee Jimenez provided her sentiments about the times through “Bittersweet” – an original musical composition that she sang and played piano on for the ceremony.
Through her lyrics she encouraged her classmates to remember all the struggles, the good times, the football games, the dances and more.
“Time flew by and we are at the end of our story … Walk out those doors and we’ll forever have these memories,” she sang. “These memories have been made, now they are complete … bittersweet.”
Principal Dan Pickens said after the performance that if people weren’t a blubbering mess after that, they better check their pulse.
In his remarks, Pickens encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities being presented to them.
“We can respond with positivity, with perseverance and grit,” he said.
He told the students that these are things they have practice with and now it is time to put them into action.
“You family needs you, your community needs you and the world needs you,” he said.
He said the pandemic has put us in the position we are today, and that they are going to change us.
“The one constant in this topsy turvy time is you,” he said.
He said they have the experience, the emotion, the imagination, passion and tenacity to accomplish what they want. He said they know how to advocate for themselves, manage their time, take risks and accept any challenge.
“If you don’t want to listen to me, that’s fine, but at least listen to Mahatma Ghandi: ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ That means more to me now. ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ Now is your opportunity. The world is waiting for what you will do next.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
