Eagan fall activities roundup
The fall roundup is out for all to discover ways to play, connect and grow in Eagan.
The City of Eagan’s Parks & Recreation programs, services, and facilities offer a myriad of ways to recreate at 60 parks and hundreds
of year-round recreation opportunities for all ages, abilities and interests.
“Fall is a busy time for many with school starting, but it’s also a great time to try something new,” Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said.
“One exciting opportunity for families with young children is Bright Beginnings, our parent and child class held at Moonshine Park.”
The Eagan Fitness Center offers a hub for recreation and social connections to stay active this fall. Anyone can sign up for a ECC Fitness Center membership as low as $40 a month. Membership offers unlimited access to weekly open pickleball, basketball, and volleyball times as part of membership package. Members can use the indoor walking track year-round and discounts on private gymnasium rentals.
Eagan Art House provides a variety of new fall classes like a fiber art class, pottery or paint nights. Explore classes for children and teens. The Eagan Art House Winter Art Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Eagan Community Center.
The group called Eagan 50+ Seniors are busy this fall with many planned activities, trips and social groups. Join a book club, become a 50+ senior member, take a trip or enjoy a health and wellness class taught by a team of instructors.
The Preschool in the Park is a great place for youngsters play, learn and explore. Pick from one or two day options. Space is limited, so call 651-675-5500 or visit online to learn about options for your preschooler.
Sign up for Discover Eagan, the city’s digital catalog full of parks and recreation activities and events. Keep the family active this fall and before the snow flies by signing up now for Discover emails at Discovereagan.com
The Eagan Art Block celebration is underway from Saturday, Sept. 10-25 that is an annual collaborative community experience of events and activities. This year’s community-hosted event will offer 30 events throughout the heart of Eagan. For a full list of events visit eaganartblock.com
Harvest Festival at Historic Holz Farm is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17. Visit Historic Holz Farm to enjoy hayrides, kitchen demos, live music, animals and more. The Friends of the Farm and city of Eagan invite all to come learn about farming from the 1940s and explore this hidden gem in Eagan. Tickets are required for all individuals 12 months and older and are sold on site.
The Eagan Halloween Trail Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Children of all ages can dress in a Halloween costume and explore “Legends Crossings” at Viking Lakes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will visit trick or treat stations, enjoy music, and play Halloween-themed games throughout the plaza. This is an outdoor event that will take place rain or shine. The cost is $6/child, free for adults with food donation to The Open Door. Preregistration required at discovereagan.com.
The Eagan Market Fest wraps up its outdoor season Wednesday, Sept. 28. The offers a venue to shop local vendors each week from 3-7 p.m. The market returns indoors and will be open 4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Nov. 9 through March at Eagan Community Center.
Eagan Market Fest provides a chance to pick up fresh local items like homemade breads, sauces, soaps, frozen meats and pastries.
Visit www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest for dates and details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.