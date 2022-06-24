Dew Days buttons support summer festival, small businesses 

Farmington Dew Days summer festival events entertain today through Sunday in downtown Farmington. 

Congratulations to Abby Ronnebaum, 17, who is the button design winner who designed and created the 2022 Farmington Dew Days Button.

The button image shows the blue water from the Rambling River, the fertile soil from the farmland and the city's heritage that celebrates 150 years this year. 

The festival button is now on sale and it offers many discounts for goods and services at small businesses.

Tags

Load comments