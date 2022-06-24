Dew Days buttons on sale to gain access to discounts, specials By Kara Hildreth Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Congratulations to Abby Ronnebaum, 17, who is the button design winner for the 2022 Farmington Dew Days Button.The button is on sale and offers many discounts for goods and services at small businesses. Image courtesy of 2022 Dew Days Committee These are other button designs that Farmington youth created.Local youth used their personal, creative talents to interpret the community summer celebration for the Dew Days Button Design Contest. Image courtesy of 2022 Dew Days Committee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dew Days buttons support summer festival, small businesses Farmington Dew Days summer festival events entertain today through Sunday in downtown Farmington. Congratulations to Abby Ronnebaum, 17, who is the button design winner who designed and created the 2022 Farmington Dew Days Button.The button image shows the blue water from the Rambling River, the fertile soil from the farmland and the city's heritage that celebrates 150 years this year. The festival button is now on sale and it offers many discounts for goods and services at small businesses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Dew Days Farmington Farmington Summer Festival Dew Days Button Abby Ronnebaum Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Forensic psychologist, author Frank Weber to speak in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune 7 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 7 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 7 hrs ago 0
