David Barr seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
David Barr
Age: 42
Family: Wife Rachel, sons Logan and Caleb
Occupation: HR data security and compliance
Education: Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in accountancy
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Overall, my professional experience in audit and compliance, and my recent interactions with other parents, school district leaders, and community members, have provided me with the skills and knowledge that would allow me to be an effective School Board representative.
Additionally, I believe that I have demonstrated throughout my campaign that I am willing to engage with others who have different perspectives than mine, answer challenging questions from parents and community members, and stand up for my beliefs when needed.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
To become a district of choice when compared to the other private and charter schools in the area, I believe District 192 needs to focus heavily on ensuring the educational programs from K-12 are effective at developing the skills and knowledge students need to be successful. When I speak to parents who are considering a decision to send their kids to schools outside of the district, it is often the quality of education that is driving their decision. As a result, this will be my top priority as a School Board member.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
School District 192 needs to do better in regard to equity and inclusion. Our schools are incredibly diverse with a population of nearly 7,000 individual students – each one with a unique personality that has been shaped by their own past experiences. If we truly want students to have meaningful and trustworthy relationships with others (regardless of race, ethnicity or sexual preference) then I believe our leaders should be focused on ensuring interactions within our schools adhere to core principles that promote fairness and accountability for each individual. It should be clear to students, teachers, and staff that an individual’s life experience should not be presumed (good or bad) based on physical characteristics, social class, beliefs, or other factors not related to their personal history, and that accountability for words and actions should be based on objective standards and rules, and not the feelings of individuals or groups.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, other board member views, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
At the center of every decision will be the reality that I am there on behalf of the parents and community members to represent the best interests of our students. To carry that out, I will continue to build constructive relationships with other board members and trust and credibility with teachers, staff, parents, and community members. I believe my professional experience has equipped me with the skills needed to ensure any decisions I support are based on sound judgment, have taken into consideration all relevant information and feedback from others, and properly balance the needs of the school district with the needs of students, parents, and community members. In cases where I disagree with other board members, I will not be afraid to make my position known in public while still being fully committed to respecting all official decisions made by the board.
