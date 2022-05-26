Area law enforcement teams educate youths

The community showed up at the annual Farmington Police Department Open House held May 21.

The mission was to teach and engage youth in fun, interactive ways to show how law enforcement agencies provide public safety.

The event offered police station tours and activities for children that included a bounce houses, obstacle course, an interactive CSI experience and a visit from the Life Link helicopter.

Participants brought food and personal care items that totaled 235 pounds that were donated to the Farmington Food Shelf.

Law enforcement teams from the Dakota County Sheriff Office and its Drone Team performed demonstrations along with South Metro SWAT team members and representatives from Dakota County 911.

