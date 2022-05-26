featured Crowds congregate at the Farmington Police Department open house By Kara Hildreth May 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Families gathered on the grounds outside the police station to witness the Life Link helicopter that showed up at the annual Farmington Police Department Open House held May 21. Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios Law enforcement teams from the Dakota County Sheriff Office and its Drone Team performed demonstrations along with South Metro SWAT team members and representatives from Dakota County 911. Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios The open house event offered police station tours and all kinds of interactive, fun activities for children like bounce houses, an obstacle course, and an interactive CSI experience. Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios The open house event offered police station tours and all kinds of interactive, fun activities for children like bounce houses, an obstacle course, and an interactive CSI experience. Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios The open house event offered police station tours and all kinds of interactive, fun activities for children like bounce houses, an obstacle course, and an interactive CSI experience. Photo courtesy of Heikkila Studios Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area law enforcement teams educate youthsThe community showed up at the annual Farmington Police Department Open House held May 21.The mission was to teach and engage youth in fun, interactive ways to show how law enforcement agencies provide public safety.The event offered police station tours and activities for children that included a bounce houses, obstacle course, an interactive CSI experience and a visit from the Life Link helicopter.Participants brought food and personal care items that totaled 235 pounds that were donated to the Farmington Food Shelf.Law enforcement teams from the Dakota County Sheriff Office and its Drone Team performed demonstrations along with South Metro SWAT team members and representatives from Dakota County 911.Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Farmington Police Department Farmington Police Open House Dakota County Sheriff Drone Teams Life Link Helicopter Farmington Public Safety Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rochester-based Newt’s restaurant coming to Apple Valley Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Principal charged with soliciting officer posing as minor Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Lakeville North student creates sign E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 20, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 20, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.