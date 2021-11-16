The community gathered to play bingo and share a meal at the 70th annual Farmington Turkey Bingo in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15, at Fire House #1 in Farmington.
Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said the fundraising event raised thousands after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
There were 82 businesses and organizations that donated at least $1,000 to the event - Fritz Mechanical, Cornerstone Preschool and Childcare, Janie’s Home Team Real Estate/Keller Williams Preferred, Market on Oak Boutique, Town Sports, Structural Restoration, Inc. Blackfire Creative, Advanced Body Sculpting & MedSpa, Safety Signs, and Farmington Liquors.
Elvestad said he will give a formal ‘thank you’ and report on the grand total at an upcoming council meeting.
