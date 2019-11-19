Some believe public pressure can lead to Hy-Vee, Aldi breaking ground sooner
The community of Farmington reacted to Family Fresh Market closing news with a range of emotions on social media platforms.
Family Fresh Market in downtown Farmington will close its doors Dec. 20 and already closed its store pharmacy. This is the only grocery store within the city limits of Farmington.
Hundreds of local residents took to social media to express outrage, sadness although a few took a more positive approach. They encouraged locals to email and call corporate offices for Hy-Vee and Aldi corporations to influence them to reconsider construction timelines since soon there will be a need for a grocery store in Farmington.
One resident, who wishes to be unnamed, said the best outcome would be if Hy-Vee and Aldi corporate offices were flooded with emails and received thousands of calls from local residents asking the grocery giants to break ground sooner than planned.
Two senior residents said at Farmington's City Council meeting Monday at city hall the city needs to have a grocery store.
“We really need a bus service because right now a lot of the seniors are compromised because they do not use Uber and they don’t use Lyft because a lot of those are not totally reliable, and some of the senior busing you cannot rely on because they are either really late or they do not show up at all,” Farmington resident Kathleen Reinhart said.
“We have a lot of seniors that don’t drive cars and now the nearest grocery store after Dec. 20 is going to be seven miles in any direction, so what are they supposed to do in the meantime if they don’t have cars?” Reinhart said.
“I don’t know but I feel bad for them,” Mayor Todd Larson said. “They (Hy-Vee and Aldi) own the land and construction is up to them and we hope construction starts soon."
Farmington does not have any regular bus routes. The closest transit station is in Rosemount.
Larson said the bus transit district will come to Farmington eventually.
The Iowa-based grocery giant Hy-Vee bought land in 2016. At the time, they said it may take three to five years to build.
“The city has to look at doing something to fix the problem and I appreciate it – thank you,” Reinhart said.
“It is very disappointing but hopefully one of the other stores will get to building soon,” Larson said.
In an interview, Council Member Joshua Hoyt said: “I am disappointed to hear that a longtime business is leaving because it has been a center point for commerce and grocery in our town.
“It is disheartening to see them leave but the biggest thing is the impact to our senior community, our low-income and those with limited transportation because it is a real constraint, and it now changes how they are going to live their lives and it would be the equivalent to me losing my vehicle."
Many senior citizens take some form of nutritional supplements and medicines and now the downtown no longer has a pharmacy, Hoyt said. CVS Pharmacy in Farmington is located off Pilot Knob Road on the north side of town.
Talks are in the works with the Hy-Vee store in Lakeville to discuss how to deliver grocery orders and prescriptions to residents in Farmington.
“We reached out to the parent company (SpartanNash) and have not heard anything back," said Adam Kienberger, community development director. "And just to remind the public this is a private business decision and the city does not have any say in that and staff does regularly work with brokers and property owners to promote investment in the community itself."
At the end of every council meeting, Larson reminds the public to shop local because it makes the difference.
In an interview, Larson expressed he is personally saddened about the store closing. He said he is deeply concerned for seniors and anyone without transportation who needs to walk and pick up groceries and will not be able to soon.
Larson said the city will look into some ways to help seniors. One way may be to offer a class at the senior center that can aid seniors to help them order groceries online. Perhaps seniors can pool resources together to take part in free grocery delivery to the senior apartments downtown or residences in town.
In regard to Aldi and Hy-Vee, Larson said: “They have a plan that works for them and apparently they are sticking to it, but I feel this is a perfect opportunity for them to start building.”
Hoyt said maybe a nonprofit could step in to absorb grocery delivery fees for seniors.
“There are so many out-of-the box ideas that with hardships and constraints that you are forced to come up with new and innovative ideas," Hoyt said. "And that is how things work and there is good that will come out of this and it is that whole idea that there is always a rainbow at the end of a thunderstorm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.