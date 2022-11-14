Community invited to Prelude to Christmas event in Farmington Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faith United Methodist Church invites the community to a special Prelude to Christmas luncheon that opens at noon on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 710 Eighth St., Farmington.The 1 p.m. luncheon will offer a meal of finger foods and sweet holiday delights.The cost is $15 per person. The luncheon will offer musical offerings, decked out tables and a silent auction to shop for Christmas. Doors open at noon to enjoy the holiday offerings.To reserve a spot, call the church at (651) 460-6110 or purchase tickets through Faith Church Facebook page and on the Eventbrite link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Faith United Methodist Church Farmington Prelude To Christmas Farmington Church Fundraiser Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Dakota County area Minnesota House and Senate results 2022 Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Dakota County election voting returns for county, city and school board races Apple Valley City Council, mayor candidates share views at forum E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 11, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 11, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 11, 2022 0
