If a person’s life can’s life can be measured by the number who show up to celebrate one’s life at the funeral, Clyde Hansen made a tremendous impact on his community.
Hundreds of family and friends came together to celebrate Hansen who gave back so much to Farmington. So many attended the funeral that the church sanctuary was overflowing as people also stood in the large foyer at Faith Methodist Church in Farmington.
Hansen, 81, died Oct. 26. He was married to his wife Carole for 55 years. The couple raised three daughters and enjoyed seeing their grandchildren grow up together.
“What a gift to the community he was and I think one of the greatest attributes was his humility and things that he did behind the scenes that you would not know about and he just did things quietly, meticulously and passionately, and Clyde did it not for praise or glory but for the betterment of our society and that is the best reason,” said Steven Geis, principal at North Trail Elementary in Farmington.
Geis said he grew to know and love Hansen after Hansen volunteered 15 years to make sure the annual Patriotic Day Celebration was a success. This annual event honors veterans’ service with an evening of youth choral music, speeches and a dinner.
Hansen made sure there were enough funds for the Patriotic Celebration, as he gathered donations from local business and civic groups, many of which he was also a devoted, active member.
Hansen was a member and leader in the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Masons, Corinthian Cemetery Board and Dakota City Heritage Village, among others. He was a member of Faith Methodist Church. He joined the church after his longtime local Presbyterian church closed its doors a few years ago.
“The interesting part is that Clyde was very active in numerous churches,” Geis said.
Hansen volunteers for many of the Methodist church’s outreach efforts. His wife Carole is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington. They both served with humility and goodwill on meal brigade to help plan and serve meals after funerals. Many times Hansen would clean up or do whatever needed to be done.
“He was a good friend of Faith Church, and the message I gave was that every time there was something to be done, Clyde would figure it out and he would say: ‘I can do that.’ And even if he wasn’t able to do it himself, he would find people to do whatever job needed doing,” said the Rev. Karen Evenson of Faith Methodist Church.
Two days before Hansen died he donated Halloween candy to support the church’s annual Trunk of Treat. He signed up to volunteer and handed out cups of hot cocoa during the community event.
Close friend and fellow Lions Club member Bill Sather said: “Clyde pretty much held the whole group together and he pretty much had a hand in all the work that done.”
For years, he loved selling and calling off bingo tickets inside the Farmington Lions Bingo building during the Dakota County Fair.
Duane Eich, friend and fellow Lions Club member, said the two had been friends since 1978 and they enjoyed hanging out, talking and golfing.
“We had a lot of laughs together and he loved to golf and fish and he loved his family,” Eich said.
“He was a great guy, a very understanding and kind individual, who always had the attitude I can do that, and he was the arm and leg in our club,” Eich added.
Perhaps his best friend was Andy Derner who said their friendship grew in 25 years.
“Clyde was a picture of health and he went too quickly, and I did not believe it when I first heard,” Derner said.
Derner and Hansen served in Farmington Lions and on the leadership committee for the Patriotic Day Celebration. The two and their wives also had fun times being involved with the Castle Rockers travel group.
“Clyde was a comic and he was serious and he was an all-around fun person,” Derner said.
Jeri Jolley grew to know Clyde and his wife through the Castle Rockers organized by Castle Rock Bank in Farmington.
“Clyde was great and he was a real gentleman,” Jolley said.
Hansen would suggest events or places that could make a fun adventure or something that could be especially interesting to men, Jolley said.
“He was not a guy who just sat there and had lunch and enjoyed being there – he was a hands-on guy who always recognized immediately if something looked a little more physical than the gals could handle,” Jolley said.
“He was also our historian who took an interest in keeping our history of the things we have done and he took pictures to show people who had not been on our trip and he would show what a wonderful trip it was and what a good time we have,” Jolley said.
Jolley shared she admired the enduring love Hansen and his wife Carole shared throughout their long marriage.
“It is really delightful to find a couple married all these years that enjoyed each other’s company so much.”
Geis said: “There is going to a huge void in these organizations and it may take 10 people to replace his community service work. … No one can replace him in terms of the impact he made in Farmington.”
The family requests memorials can be given to honor Clyde’s life and to charities he supported during his lifetime of goodwill and community service.
