COVID-19 is negatively affecting revenues
The city of Farmington’s net tax levy will increase 4.9% for 2021, which will lead to a $40 increase in the city portion of property taxes for the average residential home.
The increase was lowered through the budget process as city staff reduced the projected levy increase from 6% a few months ago. The City Council asked staff to make alterations to lower the tax impact residential and commercial property owners due in large part to economic concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council Member Robyn Craig said during the Dec. 7 meeting she wanted to thank the staff that worked so diligently to bring down the levy.
“We had to do a lot of cutting but we didn’t want to lose any of the valuable services that we provide to the city’s residents,” she said. “They did a stellar job.”
While the pandemic caused the city’s revenues to drop in several areas, property taxes benefited from a continued rise in the city’s taxable market value. Due in large part to continued residential construction, the city’s tax base grew from $2.093 million to $2.254 million in 2021.
That led to a lowering of the tax rate from 50.97 to 48.99, which is a good thing for residents. The tax rate has continued to decline since it was 66.82 in 2013.
While the falling tax rate pulls taxes down, increased home values push it back up. The estimated market value of the average residential home in Farmington increased 6.39% from $268,732 in 2019 to $285,906 in 2020.
General fund revenues are budgeted to fall 3.31% in 2021 from $3.4 million to $3.29 million, while expenses are expected to climb 1.39% from $13.6 million to $13.8 million.
The biggest hits in revenue loss are for intergovernmental revenue and investment income. Both are dropping by more than 25% from 2020 to 2021.
Local Government Aid will drop by $228,800.
Revenues are also down for the city’s operations of the Rambling River Center, Parks and Recreation and liquor licensing.
The city agreed to another round of waiving liquor license fees for bars and restaurants to help the businesses as state orders have banned indoor dining.
Increased costs from 2020 to 2021 are mostly from approved union contracts and estimates for employee benefits and worker’s compensation premiums.
The 2021 debt levy is 7.37% higher than the 2020 debt levy. The increase is due to the purchase of Ladder One which will be delivered in early 2021, the city said. The city continues repayment on six bonds and three interfund loans.
Other budget highlights include:
• The 2021 tax levy of $11.268 million is higher than the 2020 amount of $10.742 million.
• The city will replace three vehicles in the police department.
• The Liquor Store fund will transfer $75,000 into the Park Improvement fund.
• Another transfer of $200,000 will support pavement maintenance.
Staff and the City Council have been working on the budgets since May when the first version was released. They continued to refine it at work sessions in July, August, September and November.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
