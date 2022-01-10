All eight candidates will be
interviewed by city council
The City of Farmington released the names of eight residents who applied to serve in the vacant seat on Farmington City Council.
The eight candidates who threw their names in the mix are: Mark Buetow, Steven Estebo, Eric Jezierski, Lerew Kaas, Karl Koester, Nicholas Lien, Apee Ojulu Ochudho and Frank Siegler.
All eight candidates will be interviewed on Monday, Jan. 10 at city hall.
The open council seat was vacated when former Council Member Joy Pearson resigned from the appointed position Nov. 16. The council agreed to appoint someone instead of leaving it vacant until the next fall's election.
When appointed, the new council member will serve one year of the remaining term.
The council discussed the candidate interview process at its Jan. 3 work session held prior to the regular council meeting. After some discussion, the council agreed all eight applicants should be interviewed to make sure the process is fair and equitable.
Each candidate will be asked the same five or six questions during a 30-minute interview.
The eight interviews will be scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, and then the council will deliberate to select the top two candidates.
When the council makes a final choice on the top candidate, the city will conduct a criminal background check on the finalist.
The new council member will be appointed and sworn in during the Tuesday, Jan. 18, City Council meeting.
