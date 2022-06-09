City of Farmington looking to hire election judges Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Farmington is looking to hire election judges for the 2022 primary election and general election.“This is the perfect way to learn about the voting process and serve your community,” said Cindy Muller, city administrative assistant.The deadline to apply is June 13 for the primary election.The city’s website has a list of qualifications and frequently asked questions regarding this position along with an application.Election judges are paid $12.50 an hour. Required trainings are online and in-person at Farmington City Hall.Visit FarmingtonMN.gov/Elections or call Muller at 651-280-6803. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington City Of Farmington Election Judges 2022 Primary Election 2022 General Election Cindy Muller Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Lunds & Byerlys gets final approvals in Apple Valley Document shredding event slated in Lakeville Farmington High Tigers Class of 2022 celebrate milestone at graduation E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 3, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 3, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 3, 2022 0
