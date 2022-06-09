Farmington looks to hire election judges for primary, general election
The City of Farmington is looking to hire election judges for the 2022 primary election and general election.

“This is the perfect way to learn about the voting process and serve your community,” said Cindy Muller, city administrative assistant.

The deadline to apply is June 13 for the primary election.

The city’s website has a list of qualifications and frequently asked questions regarding this position along with an application.

Election judges are paid $12.50 an hour. Required trainings are online and in-person at Farmington City Hall.

Visit FarmingtonMN.gov/Elections or call Muller at 651-280-6803.

