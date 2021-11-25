Farmington will celebrate the city's 150th sesquicentennial in 2022.
Farmington City Council has been represented with female leadership during the past 50 years.
“As we head into 2022 and prepare to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial anniversary, we wanted to take the time to recognize a unique group of city leaders," the city said in a press release.
Nine women have served terms on Farmington City Council throughout Farmington's history.
The members from left to right and the years they served:
Katie Bernhjelm (2017-Present), Phyllis Kelly (1982-1988), Katie Porter (2021-Present), Bev Boyd (1971-1973), Robyn Craig (2017-2020), Lacelle Cordes (1997-2004), Joy Pearson (2021-2022), Julie May (2009-2012) and in the upper right, Christy Fogarty (2003-2014).
The city was fortunate to get a majority of the women gathered in the council chambers last summer to hear how their leadership experiences transcended over the decades.
The City of Farmington thanks the women for their dedication through the years and for keeping the community's best interest in focus.
