The City of Farmington is accepting applications for a vacancy that exists on the Farmington City Council.
The term of the vacant seat runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
To be considered for this vacancy, interested parties must have maintained residency in Farmington for 30 days, be 21 years of age or older and a United States citizen. Finalists are required to pass a background check.
The Farmington City Council meeting schedule:
City Council Meetings - First and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
City Council Work Session – First Monday of each month at 5 p.m.
Economic Development Authority Meetings – Third Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m.
All council meetings fall on a Tuesday night if Monday is a holiday.
Other committee meetings as assigned.
Must attend city council retreat at 11 a.m. Jan. 21
City councilmembers are also assigned to various committees that meet periodically.
Councilmembers are expected to attend community events, ribbon cuttings and business visits. Many of these events are held during the day.
The selected candidate will need to meet with city staff during the day for training on city rules and policies and to learn about current projects and issues. The candidate will need to review meeting packets and attend meetings, work sessions and events must be a priority for anyone applying.
Application packets are available by contacting Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski at LGorski@FarmingtonMN.gov or 651-280-6804.
Application Timeline
Dec. 22 - Applications must be received by 4 p.m.
Dec. 27 from Jan. 3 – City Council reviews applications
Jan. 10 – City Council interviews applicants
Jan. 11-12 – Finalist background check
Jan. 18 – City Council appointment
How to apply for a City Council seat:
Fill out the City Council application completely and save it to your computer.
Attach the application to an email and send it to LGorski@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Paper applications are also available at city hall or by calling 651-280-6804.
