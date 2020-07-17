Farmington businesses in different stages of reopening
In early June, the city of Farmington posted a video announcing that businesses were open again to its Facebook page.
The video was a joint effort between the city, Farmington Business Association and Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The nearly one minute-long video features short clips of eight different businesses cutting a ribbon and saying they are open.
“It allowed people to say, ‘Hey, we’re open. Don’t be afraid, we’ve taken measures,’ ” said Pam McCarthy, owner of Pam McCarthy Agency Inc. and FBA member.
The video isn’t the first time the three entities have worked together on business promotion and other projects. Farmington Community Development Director Adam Kienberger said historically the city has offered ribbon cutting events to businesses that are new or celebrating a milestone such as a remodel or anniversary. Representatives of the FBA, Dakota County Chamber and local elected officials are invited to attend.
“The intent behind that (is) we are here as a partner to help them promote what they do with Farmington,” he said.
In 2019, seven ribbon cuttings were held but none have been scheduled in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many businesses to close their doors for an extended period of time, according to Kienberger.
A business can still request a ribbon cutting and the city would work with it to ensure the event is held in accordance with the latest health restrictions, Kienberger said.
The Facebook video was the city’s most recent collaboration with the FBA and chamber and the first one in several months.
According to McCarthy, the idea for the video came after initial Zoom meetings business owners had with city officials and City Council members to ask how the city could help businesses during the pandemic. She said the City Council and mayor were helpful in collaborating with the businesses.
The chamber helped by providing a list of businesses. McCarthy and Peggy Johnson of Dakota Electric called businesses on the list to check in with them and let them know the video would be made. The city offered to make the video for posting on social media if businesses submitted video clips of ribbon cuttings by a certain date in May.
“It was everybody; a lot of fingers touching this and working together and helping each other at the time we all needed,” McCarthy said.
Kienberger said other networking activities usually offered by the FBA and chamber have been on hold since the pandemic.
Over the last 14 months, Quickship Plus on Elm Street was the site of meet and greet coffee socials that occurred at 7 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month. It started with a handful of people and had grown to over 40 by the last coffee social held in February, said Rich Loch, Quickship Plus owner and FBA vice president.
Loch said the FBA board typically meets once a month, but the group hasn’t been meeting during the pandemic due to scheduling. Other FBA activities such as a summer car show haven’t happened either.
When asked about what he’s seen with the business climate in Farmington, he said his business was considered essential during the lockdown so he could stay open. But other businesses such as Weng’s Kitchen have only recently reopened. The restaurants in town have been struggling.
“Everybody’s busy trying to make things happen,” he said.
McCarthy said she’s heard from people on both sides of the spectrum.
“I hear people are busy and I hear people are slow. No two businesses are the same. It’s all over the board,” she said.
McCarthy’s insurance office was able to maintain operations but she elected to send most of her staff to work from home. Two people worked at the office on opposite schedules with the office locked, until it reopened in June, she said.
McCarthy said she believes the video has had a positive effect. Since it came out, the FBA has been holding “lunch mob” events to support different restaurants in the city. With these events, available FBA members will all eat lunch at a specific restaurant and post about it on Facebook. There have been two held since June 1 and the next one is planned for July 27 at El Charro.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to help support and grow everybody else’s businesses,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
