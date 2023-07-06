National Night Out planned for Aug. 1

Faith Methodist Church in Farmington will be hosting a National Night Out event 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the church, 710 Eighth St.

The event will include free food, root beer, music, games and more.

People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and meet their neighbors.

 Submitted graphic

Faith Methodist Church in Farmington will be hosting a National Night Out event 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the church, 710 Eighth St.

The event will include free food, root beer, music, games and more.

Tags

Load comments