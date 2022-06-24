Children can compete in bubble gum blowing contest at Dew Days
There are many fun free children's activities at Farmington Dew Days like the  Bubble Gum Blowing Contest.

The contest is open from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Heikkila Studios, 349 Third St., in downtown Farmington.

Register in advance or when you arrive.

Prizes will be awarded in age categories.

