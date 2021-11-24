Children can participate in Farmington’s Secret Holiday Shop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., in downtown Farmington.
Children can shop, wrap, and label chosen gifts with assistance from volunteers. It is fun to see what each child chooses to buy for you.
Children of all ages are welcome, but no parents are allowed.
No registration is needed.
The shop offers gifts ranging from $1 to $7 for all ages. Each ticket represents $1. Please have children bring exact change. The event also accepts checks.
Please send a gift shopping list with names and how much a child can spend on each person.
Parents are encouraged to shop in downtown Farmington after dropping off children. Parents leave during the event and will receive a text when children are ready to be picked up.
Volunteers are needed to assist shoppers. Call the city recreation office at (651) 280-6971.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.