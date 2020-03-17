Family invites public to centennial open house party
Generations of families have celebrated milestones by paying a visit to Gerster Jewelers in downtown Farmington.
Now this family-owned business wants to thank and celebrate 100 years with the community at an open house party slated 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the shop at 332 Third St.
The family jewelry patriarch Jim Gerster, 86, still works full-time alongside his wife, Connie. They said the family business, which has a back wall is filled with family photos through the years, has been rewarding and fulfilling in their lives.
The business got its start when his father Ernest Martin Gerster opened the store April 1, 1920. It was an optical shop that sold metal-framed glasses. His father earned his optical degree after serving in the military.
“My dad started in 1920 and then we had the dust bowl years and the (Great) Depression that never really ended until World War II. He was an optometrist but if he had been just a jeweler it would have really been tough,” Gerster said.
“Optometrists often located inside jewelry stores because the frames were all metal and the jewelers soldered them so most jewelers had an optometrist,” he said.
The Gersters began selling jewelry during a time when the economy was rough and farm families and business owners did not earn expendable income, so bartering with goods and services became a part of the business model.
“Even back then, farmers would come in with their boys when they were getting married and they would trade beef or chickens and we did that with a lot of the merchants,” he said. He said the family always had a locker full of food during the Great Depression.
James Gerster bought out his father in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army and decided to return home to Farmington to run the family business.
“When we started Farmington was the biggest town around and we were bigger than Lakeville and Rosemount,” he said. Then came the development of freeways and Cedar Avenue that allowed those other southern suburbs to boom in population and commercial development.
Gerster said he and his older brother played inside the shop and cleaned the shop as little boys. He shows a black-and-white 1922 photograph of the first location that was across the street from the current storefront. The photo shows glass jewelry cases and a wall of cabinetry like those in general stores of the time.
He said wind-up Victrola record players found a home in the store.
“It wasn’t anything he ever intended to sell but a shipment came in from a place out East and it got caught at the (train) depot down there, and nobody picked them up so Dad bought them for practically nothing,” Gerster said.
The family joke was his mother said his father did not marry her until she paid for the Victrola wind-up record player. Today this record player is a cherished family heirloom.
“The one she bought is the one all of us kids played with, my kids played with it and my brother has it in his basement,” Gerster said.
Gerster Jewelers moved to a second location in the mid-1930s, a block south of the VFW in downtown Farmington.
Sterling reputation
Jim Gerster Jr., who works alongside his parents, said he has loved all the interactions with families through the years. He said they have built relationships with up to five generations of families who have shared the milestones of engagements, weddings, births and silver and gold anniversaries. Father and son said these special celebrations give life true meaning.
“We just got a call from a guy who said his son wants to buy a special engagement ring, but he is stationed in Germany in the military on a military base, so he is going to send me some pictures of what he is looking for,” Jim Jr. said. The Gersters are going design a custom ring and then a family member will look it over before mailing the ring overseas to the young groom.
Working in the jewelry store has offered them an opportunity to build trust and listen to family stories from customers who become friends.
“Sometimes I feel like I am a bartender in here and I learn way more than I want to because people open up and feel comfortable and tell you stuff and there is emotion involved,” said Jim Jr.
Families across the Twin Cities travel to Gerster Jewelers to discover the perfect engagement ring or find a sentimental gift.
“Some are in their fifth generation and we even had a guy come in from Washington state who grew up and his family was from the Farmington area and his grandpa got his ring here and his dad and mom, too, and so he decided to fly in just to get his ring for both of them,” said Jim Jr.
Social fabric
Operating a small business for 100 years in Farmington means they have become part of the social fabric of the community and city’s history.
“I think everyone knows us and we know pretty much everyone,” said Connie Gerster. She and husband James Sr. have five children and eight grandchildren, as they are still waiting for great grandchildren.
Granddaughter Emily Gerster, 25, is having fun working alongside her father and grandparents. She said she is excited for the centennial open house and looks forward to welcoming the community to celebrate with music and treats.
“Being here for that long means a lot and I think it is really cool that people trust us, and I like the family aspect of it and everybody comes in here for stories and it is cool and you get to know everyone,” Emily said.
Longtime employee Craig Colin works in the back room as the jewelry goldsmith who has been on staff since 1987. Colin stays busy doing repair, ring sizing and custom jewelry design. He has designed perhaps thousands of one-of-a-kind rings for generations of families in town, the state and across the country.
Jimmy Deegan, who jokes he was hired because he has the right first name, is learning all the parts of the business. Deegan is becoming educated on the art of goldsmithing and buying, selling and merchandising of fine jewelry.
Today Gerster Jewelers is the longest running business in Farmington after Feely’s Grain Elevator sold to Gilbertson’s in Randolph years ago.
One longtime customer stops by to pick up an engraved piggy bank she will give to her new grand baby. This woman, who holds hands with Connie before she exits the store, proudly shares she is a new great-grandmother again. She has 22 great-grandchildren who have all been given personalized, engraved piggy banks with their names and dates of birth on them that were customized from Gerster Jewelers. The special silver piggy banks will surely become cherished family heirlooms to a new generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.