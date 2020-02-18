Farmington School Board member has a new outlook
It takes heart and commitment to show up for a group workout at 5 a.m. when frigid temperatures fall 17 degrees below zero on Valentine’s Day.
Jacilyn Doyle has practiced her discipline and dedication for two years as she has continued seeking greater fitness working out six days a week.
Doyle, 35, began attending the CrossFit Calypso somewhat reluctantly two years ago after a friend and neighbor invited her to check out the group workout. Little did she know, accepting this invitation would be life changing. It has led to a mindset change and body transformation along with a weight loss of 65 pounds.
Today she is proud to say she is stronger from all the hours of literal sweat equity.
“There was a free month, and I came once and was complaining the whole time and said I would never come back again,” she said.
“When I came here I had not worked out in years, and I was in the worst shape of my life, but then I started to see results and it was really about being stronger. I really like the lifting aspect and that is my favorite,” Doyle said.
Leading a busy life as a mother of two young girls and chair of Farmington School Board, Doyle said: “My initial goal when I started was to lose weight, and we had started a weight loss challenge. I met with a nutritionist and I really learned how to eat properly.”
“This is kind of my sanity now and it is my time - my hour a day and if other stuff is not going well, at least I can come here and focus on this for an hour. You get into the routine and you can build that habit and then when you don’t go, you feel kind of crappy about it,” Doyle said.
In past years, she lost weight by only cutting calories.
“Just because you eat 1,200 calories and it is French fries and M&Ms, then it really is not doing you any good,” Doyle said.
Now she has adopted a new mindset to eat more nutritious foods that enable her to perform better during workouts and the stresses of daily life.
Doyle has six days for a workout of weight training and a series of kettle bell swings, sit-ups, burpees, lunges and dumb bell snatches.
Even though she is personally driven to workout, she shares how her friendships and community at the studio make it fun, especially during Minnesota’s long cold winter.
“Honestly, it is the people here and the community that is like family and we are friends who hang out together outside the gym, and everyone is welcoming and encouraging of each other and it is never a competition,” Doyle said.
Besides transforming herself into a healthy person, Doyle said: “I guess I have more confidence in general and the way you look at your body and especially as women we can pick apart about what we don’t like about ourselves, but now I just think about what my body can do and what it is capable of doing.”
She understands she is a role model for her girls as they learn about body image.
“I want to be a good example for my girls and want them to see me strong and not just thin,” she added.
Recalling how she lost 40 pounds after giving birth to her second daughter, she needed to learn how to have a better work-life balance.
If she ever misses a group workout, she receives a few texts from fellow exercise buddies.
“That is part of why I like this place because everyone is awesome,” she said.
Being ready means home meal prepping that is vital for her to keep eating healthy. She prepares meal components each Sunday and carries almonds and fruit bars ready for snacking when she and her girls are away from home.
Doyle has taken her fitness regimen on the road and competes in area CrossFit competitions. She recently placed fourth out of 20 in a contest where she usually competes in the weight category or rowing competition.
“It is really fun because you go for the weekend and everybody cheers everybody on,” Doyle said.
Doyle says remaining healthy is not work at all but can be fun and fulfilling.
“Once you build that habit and become dedicated to it, there is so much accountability here once you do become friends with people," she said.
“Probably the biggest compliment I have gotten from some people who say you look strong or really healthy instead of you lost so much weight.”
