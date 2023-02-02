Farmington High student-led band
committed to sharing music
The Brass Tax Band is busy polishing jazz song arrangements and performing at local gigs as an outlet outside of their participation in the Farmington High School band program.
The eight band members, who started playing when they were in fifth grade, said it took a while to get a hang of their instruments, but kept practicing until it became fun, natural and rewarding.
Since they love playing to together, they decided why not form a band – not a rock garage band like many teens, but a jazz band.
Band leader Jace Prosser, a tuba and sousaphone player, said he is excited the band is having fun performing at gigs for hire.
“I felt inspired, and I like putting music together,” Prosser said.
Since the Brass Tax Band formed last August, it has been given rave reviews from the annual Farmington High Band brunch, the Farmington VFW, Dakota City Christmas at the Village and Trinity Care Center in Farmington.
The band also took a road trip to the Maplewood Historical Society for a Christmas festival.
In addition to their work with Brass Tax, the band members practice and perform with the Farmington High band, the marching and jazz bands.
Band member Lewis “Louie” Geiselhart said he likes how the band can choose songs, instrumentation and make each song their own.
“We try to practice as much as we can at school because the drum set is here and we don’t have to haul everything around,” Prosser said.
“This is the kind of our dream as music educators is that you always want to hopefully prepare students well enough so that not only are they going to do music after high school, but they can do music on the their own,” said associate director of bands Bradley Mariska – a band instructor for 20 years in his seventh year at Farmington.
“I think sometimes we think teaching music is just drilling information into someone’s head,” Mariska said.
“We can put on really great concerts but unless we create students who have autonomy and also the creativity to be able to see, these students literally saw a YouTube video of a brass band and said ‘I want to do that and made it happen,’ ” Mariska said.
He said the group has set up their own gigs and have more in the future.
“The one buzz word I would say I like is ‘student agency’ where a student can make choices for themselves within an educational framework and deploy self-confidence and by understanding the material well enough that they don’t need a teacher,” Mariska said.
He said they have mastered their instruments and can play together without a director and sound like a professional jazz band.
Band members said they are grateful to their directors and parents who have given them support and praise, as the “groupies” who show up at their concerts.
Mariska said community organizations often reach out to him requesting a jazz band. The smallest FHS band is a 19-piece ensemble and he said he is happy he can suggest Brass Tax for hire.
Anyone who wants to book the Brass Tax Band may email Prosser at jace10104@gmail.com.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
