Katie Bernhjelm
Budget austerity, funding CIP projects, economic development on the list
Farmington City Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she has three main goals if she were to be elected mayor after the Nov. 3 election.
They are to continue be conservative in city spending and pay off debt; support and fund projects in the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan, and advance one major economic development project.
Bernhjelm, who is running against two other current council members (Joshua Hoyt and Terry Donnelly), has been on the council since 2017 when she was appointed to fill an unexpired term.
She was elected to a seat in 2018, and her current term doesn’t expire until 2022.
“The biggest thing in the past three years is what we have done from a financial standpoint,” Bernhjelm said. “We had a lot of debt on the books.”
She said the city has made difficult spending decisions to help keep taxes in check, as it’s been strategic in developing a five-to-10-year funding plan for projects. She said the city needs to stick to the long-term plan by, for example, replacing city vehicles and repairing roads on a schedule.
“We have been fiscally responsible in holding the tax levy down every single year,” she said.
Bernhjelm said among the concerns she hears from residents is that their taxes are too high.
She said the city doesn’t have a broad business community to help relieve the burden on residential property owners to maintain the city’s quality core services. That’s why she says it’s important to bring new businessses to town, along with retaining the current ones and helping them expand.
As a member of the Farmington Economic Development Authority, Bernhjelm said EDA’s Business Retention and Expansion Plan is an effort to open lines of communication with local businesses to understand what they need to thrive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot uncertainty for businesses, so having the plan started before the pandemic set in, she said, was positive. She said the city needs to dive into that plan and get specifics on what businesses need.
Bernhjelm said she’s been impressed with what local businesses have done to deal with the current economic challenges, but the city can do more to revitalize the economy.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the city to implement new practices, some of which will turn out to be awesome and others not so much.
She said many cities across Minnesota and the nation are facing financial issues, but careful financial planning puts Farmington in a position to help it rebound.
She said the work by city staff under the leadership of City Administrator David McKnight is to be commended in these difficult times.
“It is stressful,” she said. “This is something new that no one has dealt with before. There is a lot of anxiety and stress, but everyone leaned into it to figure it out. They honestly haven’t missed a beat.”
Among the business development and redevelopment opportunities she sees are along Highway 3, downtown and in Vermillion Crossings.
“We need to encourage growth,” she said. “There is a lot of land that is underdeveloped where can they sell those properties and drive development.”
It won’t happen overnight, and Bernhjelm said she has learned to be patient, since the decision-making process is slow.
“It something that’s uncomfortable for me; that it doesn’t move at the fast pace that businesses does,” said Bernhjelm, who is entering her eighth season with the Minnesota Vikings as director of partnership activation and special projects.
“I was naive; I thought I could make a lot of change,” she said of her thoughts after starting on the council. “I quickly learned that you are one of five and you have to collectively make decisions together.
“We have tried really hard to work together to move forward in the right direction to represent the community.”
As for completing a large economic development project, Bernhjelm said she doesn’t know what exactly it would be, as it would be driven by feedback from the community.
It could be a parks and recreation-type facility or a downtown development that would drive traffic to local businesses.
“We have a lot of young people moving to this community with children,” she said. “We need to do something big and bold.”
She said completing a major project would require leadership.
“For me, when I look at the best leaders, they do so with logical, authentic, commonsense leadership,” she said. “I would look for something to unite the four other council members to move in the right direction for the benefit of Farmington.”
Bernhjelm, who grew up in Apple Valley, attended Eastview High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2009, said she learned recently that if elected, she would be the city’s first female mayor. She said she was told that she’s the seventh female to serve on the council.
“I think it would say a lot about Farmington,” she said of being elected. “I think I would be proud of that for sure. More people need to rise the challenge of public office with the state of the world and how things are going. We need to inspire others who come after us in office.”
Bernhjelm, who is married with two small children, said her family is absolutely supportive of her run for mayor.
She said it was her husband, Will, who had the idea that she should seek a position on the City Council.
“I was glad I did,” she said. “I have enjoyed my time on the council. He has been incredibly supportive of me and taking care of the kids when I am at council business.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
