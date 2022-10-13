Becky DeWilde seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Becky DeWilde
Age: 43
Family: Husband Derrick, four children ages 4 to 18 years old
Occupation: Homemaker
Education: Bachelor of Science in graphic communication Minnesota State University Moorhead 2001
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: My collaboration and leadership volunteer experiences have equipped me for a School Board position. As secretary of the Tigersharks Swim Club Board for four years, I have gained an understanding of collaboration, decision making from financial reports, and futuristic planning for our organization. As teaching director for a nonprofit, I led a leadership team that implemented large and small group programs, leadership development and children’s programs for the 90-plus member chapter. I have also volunteered in Dakota County 4-H for eight years in many activities and projects that empower youth to lead in various capacities.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
My parental perspective is unique and valuable. Three of my four children have spanned every grade level within the district. Every child is unique, and I’ve navigated how to best advocate for each child. My optimistic, realistic and empathetic character traits are advantageous. Desire to operate with integrity and transparency as a district toward the community and parents, ensuring that we are educating and not indoctrinating our learners sets me apart. We’ve become distracted by outside influences and need to return to the purpose of public education: “intelligence of the people” in order to secure the longevity of our republic.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
First, we need to understand the reasons why we are not “a district of choice” and then work to address them. From my perspective, we need to focus on raising our district test scores in a way that fosters consistent growth of learners without overwhelming educators. We would be wise to consult other districts across the nation that overcome similar obstacles. We need to raise the bar in academic rigor so the content can be mastered. Dollars and decisions need to focus on education first, then adding programming opportunities that make us not just competitive but outstanding compared with surrounding districts.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
Yes. Inclusion should be extended to all learners, teachers, staff, administration and students’ families because every person has value and worth. Placing people groups in a box or accentuating differences is not advantageous and divides us. We should focus on what brings us together: our nation, education, community, interests, etc. Everyone is unique, is equally valuable and should be respected.
However, I understand equity as equal outcome, whereas equality is equal opportunity. I favor equality in education, ensuring that all learners have the tools needed to succeed, so we have to cross barriers that exist: language, physical, learning, mental health, etc. These need to be addressed on a case-by-case basis making sure each learner has the resources they need to excel. We also need to be sure we have effective policies to address harassment, bullying and violence barriers so learners can be in a safe environment that facilitates learning.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, other board member views, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
Decision making should begin by personally studying the subject and then listening to a broad range of views with the intent to hear another’s perspective. The intention should be to differentiate opinions and emotions from facts. Decisions should be driven by data and virtue. As a board, we’d need to come together to consider solutions, which could include brainstorming to draft creative, collaborative approaches, keeping in mind what should always unify us: the education of our learners.
Last, after weighing all information and considerations, each board member should vote in the best interest of the district while never compromising their own convictions. Should my vote be contrary to the majority decision of the board, I would support the vote because in our constitutional republic, the majority holds the power to make policy.
