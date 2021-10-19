The Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network extends an invitation to all veterans to come to an informal gathering at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Farmington Lutheran Church at 20600 Akin Rd., north of downtown Farmington.
FYRN has partnered with Farmington Community Education and Farmington Lutheran Church (FLC) to sponsor this time together. This invitation includes military who are active, retired, or veteran personnel residing in the county.
“These people that have served or are serving our country have been on our mind lately and we wanted to reach out,” said Douglas Taube, chair of the FYRN.
The gathering has no agenda and will serve as a time connect military service personnel in a fun, social time. Playing cards and cribbage boards will be available.
The Rev. Kevin Woestehoff, pastor at Farmington Lutheran Church said “Serving and caring for others is one of FLC's core values and it is a big part of who we are.”
Refreshments will be provided. The hope is that this event will evolve into a monthly event depending on interest and participation, Woestehoff said.
Farmington Community Education programs serve young and old in the community, and are designed to meet users needs that include local military families or veterans.
Future gathering times will be announced at the first meeting and will be posted on the Farmington Yellow Ribbon’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/FarmingtonYellowRibbonNetwork.
