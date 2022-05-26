Alisha Wong - 2022 Farmington High graduate

Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?
I love and enjoy reading, calligraphy, scrapbooking, writing, piano, and fashion - all very introverted, humanities-esque hobbies. Most of my extracurricular activities have been volunteering, student government, tutoring and literature that I started when I was a freshman since I was new to the district and desperate to build a home out of my new high school. With friends, I love exploring new places, museums, and cafes as well as just spending time simply talking to them.
Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?
I plan to double major in English and something business-related. I grew up reading many different genres of books and writing since I was young. As I got older, I started submitting and publishing my work in different magazines, journals and contests. Once I got to high school, I realized I enjoy interacting with and meeting new and different types of people. I feel like with both fields I can find a balanced marriage between the things I am good at and enjoy.
Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?
I’m fortunate to have three favorite teachers that have inspired me! Mrs. Langdon, who read every single poem I would give her, with the utmost patience, perception, and sincerity. Mrs. Downing, whose ambition also made me want to reach my potential, and who reminded me why I love to learn. And Mr. Hansen, who with great patience and intelligence, explained every physics and calculus problem I never understood, and who always listened when I had something to say.
Share anything you wish, about your family and support you have been given as you add new chapters to your life?
My family is absolutely wonderful. I am immediately reminded of the Cantonese phrase “飲水思源,”which means, “when you drink water, think of its source.”
Every success and achievement I have is because of them. They have given me the chance to see, hear, and react to the world before I knew who I was, what I was, and what I wanted to be.
What else would you like our readers to know about you?
Throughout high school, I was very anxious to prove myself. I like to be in control and find a linear path to a destination. But most, if not all of my plans and ambitions became the complete opposite of what I was expecting. I’ve learned it’s a talent not to take things so seriously and that you don’t need to convince people about your qualities - if they’re genuinely there, others will take notice.
