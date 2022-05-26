Alisha Wong - 2022 Farmington High graduate

Alisha Wong

 Submitted photograph

Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?

 I love and enjoy reading, calligraphy, scrapbooking, writing, piano, and fashion - all very introverted, humanities-esque hobbies. Most of my extracurricular activities have been volunteering, student government, tutoring and literature that I started when I was a freshman since I was new to the district and desperate to build a home out of my new high school. With friends, I love exploring new places, museums, and cafes as well as just spending time simply talking to them. 

