City of Farmington sees highest permit revenue in 10 years
Farmington residents are witnessing new construction of family housing and commercial business inside the industrial park off Highway 50.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight gave an update on city development and street projects during the July 19 joint Farmington City Council and Farmington School Board meeting at city hall.
McKnight said: “I am the most excited person in the room to say that tonight on the consent agenda is the City Council approved the first-ever assistant city administrator.
Lynn Gorski will join Farmington staff in mid-August. She has worked as a human resources director for the city of Owatonna and is a Lakeville resident.
McKnight said the council’s priorities from early 2021 include a focus on goals of improving business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.
McKnight shared progress of the 202nd Street extension, which will serve as an alternative west access to Farmington High School and alleviate traffic concerns on Flagstaff Avenue and Highway 50.
“We are very excited to see that,” McKnight said.
This week a portion of Highway 3 was open after another turn lane was installed in front of the new Holiday Station. This project was in partnership with Empire Township and MnDOT to allow better access for north and southbound traffic, McKnight explained.
Dakota County will be working on a road overlay on Ash Street in Farmington from the railroad tracks to Highway 3, which is expected to be completed in early September.
The council approved the downtown sidewalk repair project that will replace cracked and aged walkways from Elm Street south to Third Street. This project also includes new parking lots at the Rambling River Center and at the original Rambling River city park.
Another big project that will be completed in 2022 will be the installation of a new roundabout at Highway 3 and County Road 66 by Roundbank. The work cost is being shared by the city, Empire Township and Dakota County.
“This is a continued improvement of safety on the roadway and we are excited to finally see happen, and it will be a pain in the butt when it happens next summer,” McKnight said.
Next summer, trail project work will continue. A west side of Highway 3 trail will be extended from 205th Street and continue to Willow Street where Dairy Queen is located.
Residents will see a new trail installed from 209th Street to County Road 66 to connect to the neighborhood off Cascade Drive.
Next year, the city will reconstruct Spruce and Division streets. Akin Road will have a mill and overlay, McKnight said.
The city is seeing plenty of new neighbors at Fairhill Estates, which is moving at a fast clip with a proposed 224 lots on the roundabout corner of Highway 3 and 190th Street.
This week the City Council approved the fifth phase of the residential housing project. This project will be the first 100 acres of 1,000 acres to be developed.
Regetta Fields off Highway 50 has 61 lots that are now full, McKnight said. Whispering Fields’ 119 single-family development is underway by the high school.
“We are very happy with the partnership that we have with the two entities on the storm water ponds and trail connections to Farmington High School,” McKnight said.
The last housing development underway is the 131-lot Sapphire Lake, between 213th and Spruce streets, McKnight said.
“Sapphire Lake development calls for one additional phase to the east that will connect to Empire Township,” he added.
“We are continuing to add residents to our community at a fast pace,” McKnight said.
Some housing subdivisions that are at various stages of approval include at Vita Attiva south of Vermillion Crossing, Rivers Edge off Denmark Avenue across from Boeckman Middle School, and Dakota Meadows off Demark Avenue, south of St. Michael’s Church.
Permits are way up for existing homes up in Farmington after the pandemic, McKnight said.
Starting in May 2020, Farmington residents began remodeling basements and upgrading or constructing decks.
City revenue from permits with construction is at the highest percentages that Farmington has seen in 10 years, McKnight said, adding: “That is good for our coffers.”
A new commercial building for Hobo Inc., is the Lakeville company’s second building in Farmington. It purchased its first building in Farmington 12 years ago, and needs more space, McKnight said.
“The walls went up and we are very excited to continue our partnership,” he said.
Hobo Inc. provides chemical products through two subsidiaries, ChemQuest and Triton.
