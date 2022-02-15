The 2022 Farmington Community Expo returns March 5 to showcase the city and give a venue for residents to reconnect, meet small business owners and learn how to get involved in the community.
The public is invited to the free Expo scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, inside Tiger Commons at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington. Masks wearing is not required.
The EXPO is an informal open house format annual event where local groups and businesses put up tables, greet residents and showcase their goods and services.
“The Expo is rooted in bringing the community together by showcasing many of the quality businesses in Farmington in one location, at one time,” said Brianna Ostoff, director of Farmington Community Education.
“Our committee is excited to bring this event back to our community this year,” Ostoff said.
Guests can meet leaders of local civic groups, nonprofits, organizations, youth programming and churches that work to add value to the community.
Last year’s Expo was canceled due to cautionary measures to protect the public health of residents during heighten cases of the pandemic.
Organizers tout how the EXPO is the perfect place for new residents and natives to come together and meet business owners face to face. The event is designed to be social and a place to have fun. The EXPO will serve as a roadmap for residents to learn how to shop local and favor Farmington businesses.
EXPO Coordinator Mandy Clementz said nearly 70 entrants have signed up to set up tables. This year the EXPO has signed up more local catering businesses, Clementz said, adding this is exciting to welcome these new businesses.
Farmington businesses can still register to reserve a table spot at the EXPO by calling 651-460-3200 since the online registration has ended.
Clementz, who works as an adult enrichment and community education coordinator with Farmington Community Education, said this year will be a great opportunity for the community to reconnect and congregate together after last year’s event needed to take a pause.
Dance students of Synergy Dance Center in Farmington will entertain guests on stage in the recital hall inside Farmington High School.
The new downtown pottery studio called Muddy Waters will be present with owner Emily Dean who can share how to get creative inside her studio with painting and pottery.
Lisa Phillips, the owner of the new Carousel Toy Library that will open soon in downtown Farmington, will share how her new business can bring toys into the family home.
As event coordinator, Clementz explained the event will look the same as past year with rows of tables. The first two rows in Tiger Commons will have seating set up for guests to chat and have a snack and it will be laid our near the school's concession stand.
Farmington High Tiger Store will be open during the EXPO to sell spirit wear and Tiger apparel for all ages.
The original Community EXPO date was scheduled for Jan. 29, and the event was rescheduled due to a slow registration signup.
“Once we told the businesses we were in need of help, our numbers exploded,” Clementz said.
The EXPO offers local business owners a place to sell their products like innovative products and ways to spruce up indoor and outdoor home spaces and plan for seasonal improvement projects.
New residents can get to know the community and veteran residents can learn something new about what is going on in Farmington as it grows and develops.
Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid will be present to talk with residents at a city booth about a parks survey and fall referendum. She will allow residents to take the parks survey about the features they would like to see at a potential park improvement plan inside the Jim Bell Park and Preserve, along with an upcoming Nov. 8 fall parks bond referendum.
Clementz said “Our event truly represents the Farmington area, and we want everyone to know that Farmington is a great place to come and get to know people who work and live in the community.”
