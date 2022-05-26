Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?
In my spare time outside of school, I chose to work hard in my main sport of boxing. I usually spent most of my evening at the boxing gym. During the fall and spring trimesters, I was deeply involved with cross country and track and field. I made some of my best friends in these sports and we continue to run together.
Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?
I will continue my studies at the University of St. Thomas and I will major in mechanical engineering. I have always been interested in technology and how things are made. That’s why I want to help and create some of my own technology to improve our current technology and help shape the future.
Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?
My favorite teacher in high school was my Adelante class teacher, Mr. Martinez. I’ve been in his class since the start of my freshman year when he first started the class. Which means that he’s watched and helped me mature and grow while I’ve watched his class grow, too. I have all good things to say about Mr. Martinez and will definitely come back to visit after I graduate.
Share anything you wish about your family and support you have been given as you graduate and add new chapters to your life?
My family has given me all the support in the world to help me succeed as a first-generation college student. They are my motivation to push when things get hard. They have helped shape me into the man I am becoming and I will work hard to make sure I make them proud.
What else would you like our readers to know about you?
It was pretty difficult balancing a very tight schedule throughout my high school career. Since I train hard in boxing all year-round and also add more sports throughout the year, it made getting homework done on time pretty difficult. Nonetheless, there is nothing I would change about that experience since It has helped me develop so many skills that will help me greatly in college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.