Farmington Public Schools created new opportunities with distance learning that led to innovative lessons in science, music, reading, art and even physical education.
In 2021, the continued pandemic challenges mandated teaching and learning become ever flexible. Teachers brainstormed new ways to teach and keep students engaged and inspired to learn.
Farmington administrators and teachers led efforts to inspire learning when students were not all being taught in traditional classrooms sitting next to fellow classmates.
Most students and staff report how it was a challenge to keep all the youth engaged, but most would agree that all needed to develop wicked smart life skills of flexibility, grit, and perseverance. These qualities may have eased some of the challenges of learning from afar.
Students found learning spaces at home with traditional desks or kitchen tables, on couches or alongside siblings who cozied up to read and study under a tent or blanket fort.
Farmington Elementary students created beautiful nature collages that incorporated art and science lessons.
Boeckman Middle School teachers sent supply bags home before Thanksgiving break so learners could set up mini experiments at home and record evidence of cellular respiration.
When students were not learning at school, Akin Road Elementary School became a primary food hub pickup. Free student grab and go meals for breakfast and lunches were available for all enrolled district students on school days.
Chad Olson, teacher at Dodge Middle School, said eighth grade virtual lunches turned into art shows. “I was truly impressed with the art skills,” Olson said.
When a Dodge Middle School student asked if it was okay to play the piano during the first day of distance learning, this sparked a desire to share musical talents and singing.
Another class began virtual meetings with a short talent show performance, according to Kristin Conrad, a language arts teacher at Dodge Middle School.
Students were eager to connect as they had fun showcasing unique talents with fellow classmates like juggling, tuba, singing and even giving an impromptu ukulele performance.
Community Equity Conversations
Farmington Public Schools tackled issues of equity and racism as the nation and Minnesota residents continued to grapple with news headlines of heartache and injustice. The community of Farmington like the country worked to educate itself and move toward progress during the nation’s racial reckoning.
Farmington School District decided it would serve as a facilitator to aid the community in its work toward understanding and building knowledge about equity. The conversations that can be difficult to honestly engage in began.
Farmington Community Education offered opportunities for residents to read, view, learn and discuss articles and book excerpts, as well as listen to TED talks that addressed equity issues. The resources offered provided research, personal stories, and practical advice to guide participants to delve deeper into the complex issues of equity.
The first district session was called “Seeds of Change," a six-week session held this past summer. A Farmington School District 192 Equity Leadership Team led the discussion. A second session offered in October and November included a group reading the book “So You Want to Talk About Race,” written by Ijeoma Oluo. Participants read chapters and took part in book discussion, conversations and learning.
The district is now active in the community of Farmington leading the way in taking part in conversations about race and equity. The district aims to offer a venue for Farmington residents to make progress in understanding. The district wants to offer safe places to allow all voices to be heard.
Future registration information about equity events will be shared on Farmington Community Education’s website and on district social media platforms.
Face mask debate
At the start of the school year, Farmington Area Public schools did not require face coverings. But it continued to require several mitigation strategies that would slow the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 circulating in the county, state, and nation.
At all times throughout the school year, District 192 COVID-19 guidelines coincided with federal, state, and local governments, according to Director of Elementary Learning Lisa Edwards.
In the fall, Farmington Public School students were able to return to in-person learning, five days a week. District 192 followed the CDC guidelines that recommended students wear face coverings in school buildings. The district continued daily health screenings and isolation protocols if students showed COVID-19 symptoms. Then the district followed a government mandate to report COVID-19 cases and the district worked to maximize physical distancing in all learning spaces. The quarantine protocols were set forth by Minnesota Department of Health.
In September, angry and frustrated Farmington parents showed up to protest the student face mask mandate during a Farmington School Board meeting held at city hall. The peaceful protest led to mob-like behavior with parents shouting and pounding on glass windows with signs that showed the printed words “Unmask Our Kids." Dozens of parents filled the city hall chamber to protest and many parents spoke at the podium to share personal beliefs on why they believed it was a violation of freedoms to make children wear face masks in school.
Some parents spoke in support of the mask mandate because they thought the masks supported overall public health and spread of the virus.
During the September heated school board meeting, many times Farmington School Board Chair Melissa Sauser asked residents kindly to quiet down. She reminded the angry mob if they did not cooperate, she held the authority to end the school board meeting. This would mean the residents who signed up to talk would not be able to speak during the open forum.
The district’s face mask mandate, like numerous in place in surrounding school districts and across Minnesota, were implemented to protect the public health. The public health of all in the community, the young unvaccinated students, and district staff from getting seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus.
District 192 Teachers of the Year
The school district celebrated the work of two elementary educators as Teachers of the Year. Emily Holley, a fourth-grade teacher at Meadowview Elementary, and Michelle Thompson, a special education teacher at Riverview Elementary, garnered the most votes by fellow teachers.
Fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher, Holley said “I truly believe that is what I have been called to do. Every year I have to say goodbye to a sweet group of students, but also I get to welcome new ones into my room.”
“I get to love them first and teach them second . . . the opportunities to influence a child’s heart and mind is the greatest privilege in the world and something that I want to continue to do as long as I can,” Holley said.
“I love when a student in my class is transformed by the process of learning, not by some tidbit of knowledge they have gained but instead when they realize that the learning process, all the work and perseverance that it takes, was worth it and they can look back and feel truly satisfied with what they have produced,” Holley added.
Commenting on how the pandemic was a challenge for students who have needed to learn via distance learning, Holley said teachers needed to listen and motivate students so the youth want to learn. “Distance learning is so much more than creating videos and assigning work, it’s the constant fight to keep their hearts and minds in the classroom and wishing every day that you could just be together,” Holley said.
Speaking frankly and with candor, Holley explained how teamwork is vital in teaching, “Teaching can be hard, and teachers need other teachers to survive. I just love being able to work in a place that is life giving with people that are going to fight with you and not against you,” Holley said.
Thompson shared she is a lifelong Farmington Tiger who always knew she would pursue her passion in becoming a teacher. As a special education teacher, Thompson said “The most enjoyable part of teaching for me is the connection with the students and their families. I work hard to make sure all students know I care and am there to help them however I can,” she said.
“I am inspired and challenged in the best way by supportive administrators, an incredible building staff, and a terrific team of teachers at Riverview that I learn from every day,” Thompson said.
Liaison for resources
During the ongoing pandemic, uncertainty came to the door of many families and the district served as a liaison to link families with food, housing, childcare and parenting materials, in addition to technology resources and locations for COVID-19 testing.
The district even offered wellness tips to keep staff and students “Fit as Tigers” with five ways to encourage physical activity. Last winter the district came up with five tips: bundle up and take walk in snow, head to local ski hill, bring a workout home, convert backyard into play zone, and plan trip to a skating rink.
Farmington School District shared four ways to practice mindfulness: Mindful Walking, Mindful Eating, Mindful Breathing and Unplug from Tech Screens such as phones and computers.
New district staff
This past year, Farmington School District hired Kirsten Kruizenga as the new food service director and dining services director. Prior to joining District 192, she worked as an assistant food service director in Houston, Texas. She decided to move back to Minnesota where she could be closer to family.
In June, Farmington School Board approved the hiring of Keith Badger as the new activities and athletics director. Bill Tschida, the former activities and athletics director, moved on to work for Hutchinson Public Schools.
Badger joined the district after working for Faribault Public Schools during the last three years. He also led efforts in strength and conditioning and was a physical education teacher in New Richmond, Wis. He is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist with the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
2021 Community Survey
The district hired Morris Leatherman Company to conduct its biannual community survey completed during the summer of 2021.
The formal survey included responses from 400 randomly selected District 192 residents and the survey was conducted on a phone call. Survey results were presented to Farmington School Board in July.
Survey categories queries offered these answers: Most Liked Qualities, Most Serious Issues, Specific Perceptions, Job Performance Ratings and District Financial Management.
District 192 Community Survey summary results:
Under the Most Liked Qualities, 25% said good teachers, 15% said good education and 15 percent said programs and curriculum.
Under the Most Serious Issues, 24% said nothing, 15% said large class sizes, and 11% said potential budget cuts.
In the Specific Perceptions question, 78% said the school district spends taxpayer funds effectively and efficiently, 88% trust the district to do what is right for children, 54% expect budget problems to get worse, 83% believe the district is held accountable for the quality of education, 78% believe the district involves the community, and 94% believe the district provides a safe and secure learning environment.
Under the Job Performance Ratings, Farmington School Board was given a four to one positive to negative response. The district administration and superintendent were given a seven to one positive to negative response in the survey. Building principals were given a 76 to 10 positive to negative response for job performance ratings. Farmington teachers were given a high rating of 89 to five positive to negative response in job performance ratings.
In the District Financial Management survey category, respondents gave a 73% positive response compared to a 15% negative.
Strategic plan update
Farmington Independent School District 192 began work in late September to update the district’s strategic plan. The goal is to update the plan every two years, constantly evaluating the needs of learners and the community.
The strategic planning team of 25 members included staff, learners and the community. They met to review each section of the strategic plan and the group came together to ultimately agree on belief statements. The group discussed identity, purpose, and means while coming up with detailed strategies and objectives. The strategic emergence teams met for several weeks and created purpose statements that drove action items in the district’s learning spaces and school community.
“The purpose of the ISD 192 Strategic Plan is to give context to all the work we do as a school district and as a comprehensive document, this may drive district, building or classroom action,” according to district communications.
To see the current strategic plan and updates, go to www.farmington.k12.mn.us.
Honors, awards
Farmington Community Education Director Brianna Ostoff was chosen as Minnesota State Community Educator of Excellence by the Minnesota Community Education Association. She was honored during a virtual winter conference in February.
Ostoff took on a leadership role with Farmington Community Education COVID-19 task force created back in March of 2020. The group met twice weekly back for state-wide virtual meetings with community education directors and others in the field.
The meetings served as a place to ask questions, receive clarifications, share ideas, and gain support as educators navigated new and ever-changing pandemic guidelines for schools and community education.
The district is honored that Ostoff was recognized since she served in a vital state leadership role during a challenging year.
Farmington High senior Austin Skoda was a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship program that is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. Each year about 1.5 million students enter the program and about 15,000 students become finalists.
As a musician in Farmington High School Band program, Skoda plays the euphonium and trombone.
Chelsy Newman, counselor at Farmington High, said “Austin’s an outstanding student and young man, highly intellectual, respectful who has a strong work ethic, and he is wise beyond his years and passionate about learning.”
His teachers report how Skoda’s character is as impressive as his academic achievements since he is known to be humble, empathetic, with a reputation of always willing to help his peers and staff at Farmington High.
Sophie Hart, a senior at Farmington High, was honored to be named the 2021 Athena Award winner.
The St. Paul Area Athena Award program honors outstanding female high school senior student athletes from St. Paul and suburbs who attend public and private schools. The award is based on excellence in individual sports or participation and accomplishments in team sports.
Hart plays the center for the FHS Tigers Varsity Girls’ Basketball team. Last year she helped lead the team to a program-best record of 29-9 that meant the team played at the state tournament for the first time. She plans to attend North Carolina State and play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Emily Berghuis was named a AAA Award Finalist along with 32 finalists in the 2021 Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple “A” Award. This award honors high school seniors throughout the state who have earned a cumulative a 3.0 or higher grade-point average who participate in Minnesota High School League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Berghuis played Tigers Softball, band and choir and was a member of the Math Team, and National Honors Society. She also participated in many theatrical productions.
State’s Highest Honor
Farmington High School Wind Ensemble was selected for the state of Minnesota’s highest honor in 2021.
Under the direction of Erin Holmes, the band was selected to perform at the prestigious Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic. Homes reports this is the highest honor a school music group can receive. This is the first time in the history of Farmington Public Schools that a concert band was selected to perform at the MMEA.
Holmes said the band was committed and excited to create an experience that students and the Farmington community would not forget when they performed a musical production called “Unrest.”
“2020 and 2021 thus far has proven to be a challenging environment not only for learners and musicians, but for our nation as a whole,” Holmes said. “Through music, our program honestly reflects the unique challenges of a world placed at a standstill as the result of the pandemic, while also addressing the open wounds of our country’s continued struggle with equity and justice,” she added.
The “Unrest” musical program served as an expression of healing designed to be a manifesto for listeners to feel comfort, hope and peace in an uncertain world, Holmes said.
The public can see and hear the FHS Wind Ensemble performance on the FHS Band YouTube Channel:www.youtube.com/FarmingtonBand.
School Board approves levy increase
In December, Farmington School Board unanimously approved 3.13% increase in the 2022 tax levy. The 2022 total levy increased by $955,026 from the $30.48 million 2021 levy – a 3% increase to $31.43 million.
Farmington District Finance Director Jane Houska reported the district’s total general fund will increase 1.82% from 2021 to 2022. The general fund went from $11.56 million to $11.77 million payable in 2022.
Houska explained Minnesota sets state funding formulas to determine revenue, and most revenue amounts are based on specified amounts per pupil. She explained the district is challenged since the basic general education formula always lags behind inflation.
“Since 2002-03, the state general education revenue has not kept pace with inflation, and fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of 2.45% or $161 over the previous year was approved,” Houska said.
In the fiscal year 2022-23, Houska said there will be a projected increase of 2% or $135. “The per-pupil allowance for fiscal year 2022-23 of $6,863 would need to increase by another $598 or 8.7% to have kept pace with inflation since 2022-23.”
