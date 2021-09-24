Farmington Mayor: “Keep in civil”
Angry, frustrated Farmington parents showed up to protest the student face mask mandate and the peaceful protest led to mob-like behavior with parents shouting and pounding on glass windows in the city hall chamber during the Sept. 20 Farmington School Board work session.
Several times Farmington School Board Chair Melissa Sauser asked residents kindly to quiet down and said if they did not cooperate, she had the authority to end the meeting without allowing each resident who signed up to speak the change to speak during the open forum.
The district’s face mandate, like numerous in place in surrounding school districts and across Minnesota, have been implemented to protect the public health. The public health of all in the community, the young unvaccinated students, and district staff from getting seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus.
Farmington residents showed up Monday during the Sept. 20 Farmington City Council meeting and asked the city for police protection and challenged city leadership to speak out against this mob behavior and hurtful words.
Farmington resident Reannon Norland, who shared she is a veteran, shared she was disgusted at the school board meeting.
Norland admits she possesses the gumption to stand up to what she referred to as “a mob that terrorized everyone in the room that did not agree with them.”
Norland said, “I have watched you Mayor (Hoyt) denounce requests for recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday because of the benefits you consider to be miniscule for the predominantly white community, and I noticed your absence in the meeting that directly followed the Juneteenth decision, and this action spoke volumes to the community members who were paying attention,” Norland said.
Citing Hoyt’s mayoral campaign of “stronger together,” Norland said to the mayor at the public comment section she wants to see leadership by example.
Speaking to the mayor, Norland said “You are failing on these promises, and you seem to be a leader in silence, do you regret taking this role because there are sure ways for you to relinquish your duties.”
“If not, maybe now is the time to act on your words – the community needs a leader and not complacency. Your silence is allowing this erratic and despicable behavior to flourish, and what this community needs now more than ever is a leader who isn’t afraid to be loud, to be a reckoning and bring forth a movement of prosperity, inclusivity and kindness, and it is up to you (mayor), to choose to either walk in the shoes or sit back in cowardness,” Norland said.
Asking the mayor to fulfill his oath as a veteran and as a city leader to protect and serve the community, Norland said “Let’s be stronger together.”
“For the third time, I am standing up here and saying that I do not feel safe in this community,” said Kelsey Jezierski.
“The room was packed with a majority in attendance who do not agree with the mask mandate for students 3 years through eighth grade, and the atmosphere was tense and there were a lot of strong opinions,” she said.
“Leading up to the public comment portion of the meeting, I was going back and forth on whether I was going to follow through due to the escalating behaviors presented throughout the meeting
“When my name was called last, it was obvious I would be the only one to make this supportive statement, and it was at the last minute, I made the decision to be the lone messenger for residents who support the mandate,” she said.
“I felt it important that the board and administrators and superintendent know that they do have support,” Jezierski said. “My whole statement was disjointed and disorganized and not because I did not know what to say and I did have a whole comment prewritten, but because of the comments being made by others in attendance,” she added.
The audience was displaying behavior that could be called emotional and phycological abuse, Jezierski said.
“But the worst came after the meeting as I walked out with those I was in attendance with and resident shouted out to us “No one can hear you scream with a mask on – this is WHY I do not feel safe in this community,” Jezierski said.
“Because people feel it is acceptable to violently threaten someone in public and this is not an unfamiliar feeling as a person of color, but the level of fear and distress I experience as an Asian woman does not compare to other communities of color – this violence is intersectional,” she added.
“If it is showing up in one space, it is showing up in another. Is this a representation of Farmington and is safety a priority for Farmington? If so, how is it guaranteed for all residents?”
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt responded during the open forum portion at the end of the council meeting saying the school board meeting comments were awful.
“It was disgusting and that is not representative of what Farmington as a whole has to offer and what our residents conduct should be, and you don’t have to agree with anyone’s opinion, they don’t have to agree with yours, but you sure as hell better respect it,” Hoyt said.
“I don’t care what the issue is, if it is about masks, or vaccines or if it is your stance about a political or social issue, you better respect someone’s opinion and especially when it differs from yours,” he added.
Hoyt asked Farmington residents to be peace and made an empathetic plea, “On anyone who is planning on attending on Monday, keep it civil, and if that means we have to put additional people in proximity to city hall to make sure that happens, we will do whatever we have to do.”
“What happened in here was absolutely gross, and I pray to God that doesn’t happen again,” he added. Hoyt said he wants to make sure residents feel protected and safe and are assured they can share feedback and they are not intimated when they share their perspectives.
Council Member Joy Pearson watched the school board work session online and said, “What that meeting turned into was not something this community should be proud of, and if anybody is questioning our speakers tonight or what was said you can watch that video.”
Pearson said after reading recent social media platforms, the remarks indicate residents plan to show up with greater resistance at next week’s Farmington School Board meeting slated for Monday, Sept. 27 at Farmington City Hall.
Pearson said, “We appreciate the fact in this country we can have differing opinions but differing opinions does not mean it has to escalate into yelling and threats and violence.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
