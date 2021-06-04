The Eagan High School class of 2021 is doing something special this weekend.
They are gathering in-person with friends and family, something that’s been a challenge to do in the past 17 months.
Graduation for the EHS Class of 2021 is scheduled for 2:21 p.m. June 5 at the Eagan High School stadium. If it’s canceled due to weather it will be held at 2:21 p.m. June 6.
No tickets are required. People attending may sit in the bleachers or on the grassy hill on the south end of the stadium in their own lawnchair.
The following is a Q&A with a few seniors:
Kai Wilson
Family: Erin (mom), Eric (dad), Kameron (older brother), Keenan (younger brother)
Activities: lacrosse, speech, theater, Black Student Union
What was your most memorable experience during your time at Eagan High School?
Winning the MSHSL State One-Act competition my sophomore year for the play “She Kills Monsters.” It was such a fun show with amazing castmates, and it was also the first production I did in high school.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Never sell yourself short. If you never step outside of your comfort zone, you’ll never know what you’re fully capable of.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall as a pre-med biology major.
Colin Roberts
Family: Carrie-Ann Canney (mom); Dave Burrows (step-dad); Kayleigh and Maddie Roberts (sisters); and Megan Burrows (step-sister).
Activities: speech team, captain; student government, class president; Interact Club, president; Summer Science Institute, teacher’s assistant; varsity soccer; and National Honor Society, officer
What was your most memorable experience during your time at Eagan High School?
My most memorable experience in high school was by far Summer Science Institute. SSI is a two-week trip filled with canoeing and portaging in the Lake of the Woods — meant to give students an opportunity to study and apply classroom science knowledge hands-on. Overall, it helped to strengthen many of my relationships with fellow classmates and teachers and also helped to spur my interest in a future career in biology.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I think one of the keys to performing well in high school is being able to effectively utilize your free time. It can be tough to balance all of your responsibilities in various extracurriculars with the burden of schoolwork, so being able to utilize the time that you do have is essential. Being productive even during that 30 minutes you may have between commitments can allow you to be prepared for an upcoming test or finish all of the assigned work you may have.
What are your plans after graduation?
I’m planning to attend Duke University next year to study biomedical engineering and business.
Arush Iyer
Family: Mom (Sonal Subramanian), Dad (Vsu Subramanian), Brother (Arin Iyer)
Activities: debate, Science Olympiad (captain), National Honors Society (officer), table tennis
What was your most memorable experience during your time at Eagan High School?
My most memorable experience at Eagan High School has to be the Developmental Psychology class. It is a class that you can apply to as a junior and then take as a senior. As part of the class, we get the opportunity to teach a group of 15-20 sixth-graders about drug prevention, human development, and other topics. I had so much fun teaching and learning from my group of sixth-graders. They were all awesome and my class partner (shoutout to Lavina) was so fun to work with. Beyond the teaching aspect, Mr. Poehler did an amazing job of making the class feel like a family, even while accommodating for online students such as myself. I’d recommend Developmental Psychology for anyone at EHS.
What advice would you give to younger students?
The most important piece of advice I can think of would be to get to know your teachers. As an introvert, it was a little hard opening up and talking to my teachers outside of regular class interactions. Once I did, I got to learn so much more, both about the classes they were teaching and about them. I’d say that every teacher at Eagan is super awesome and really fun to talk to once you get to know them.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. I intend to major in economics, and I hope to add on a double major in computer science and a certificate in financial economics through the Kellogg School of Management.
Kalea Glaser
Family: My family includes my dad, my mom and my brother who is going to be a sophomore at the University of Minnesota. I also have always had a dog and currently have a 3-year-old cocker spaniel.
Activities: All throughout high school I have been heavily involved in both athletics and academics. I played volleyball and ran track and field all four years of high school. I am a co-president of student government, faith club leader, link leader and in NHS. Outside of school I love to spend my time outdoors (hiking, camping, running, etc.) or with my family and friends.
What was your most memorable experience during your time at Eagan High School?
My sophomore year in track I ran in the 4x400 at sections and we ended up getting first place which qualified us for the state meet. I ran my best split time at that meet, and we were able to win the race with room to spare.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I would encourage younger students to get involved and make an effort to get to know your teachers. The thing I will miss most from Eagan High School will be my teachers and friends, your connections and relationships are what make your four years the most memorable. Your high school experience is really what you make of it and the more you put yourself out there, the more enjoyable it will be.
What are your plans after graduation?
This fall I plan on attending the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. I will be majoring in biomedical engineering and business.
