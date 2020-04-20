Citing numerous concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel all of this year’s events which had been scheduled to take place July 3 and 4 at Eagan’s Central Park Festival Grounds.
“After consulting with event partners, community leaders and longtime Funfest supporters, our Funfest Board quickly came to the conclusion that cancelling the event this year was the prudent thing to do,” said Funfest Board Chair Jordan Schuetzle. “We are all eager for life to return to normal, but not at the expense of the safety or well-being of our Funfest attendees. Given the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, canceling the event was the only safe option.”
According to Marie Olson with the Eagan Ambassadors program, they are “exploring ways that we can continue and preserve our Ambassador program with the potential of a virtual candidacy program including online interviews and other video interactions.”
Another consideration cited by the board for their decision to cancel Funfest this year stemmed from the impact the pandemic is having on the economy. Funfest is solely supported through donations generated from community partners and local businesses.
Given that most businesses have been significantly impacted by stay at home orders aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, soliciting donations would likely have proven to be challenging.
While the 14-member Funfest Board deeply regretted having to make the decision, Schuetzle quickly pointed out that the cancellation will make next year’s Funfest celebration even more special.
“We can now channel our Board’s energy into planning next year’s July 4th Funfest which we all know will be a welcomed celebration,” said Schuetzle.
Eagan’s July 4th Funfest is a two-day celebration which includes live bands, a carnival, food and merchandise vendors, community ambassadors and a parade along with one of the region’s largest fireworks displays which attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually. The event is managed by a 501 C (3) organization which is currently comprised of a 14-member board of directors.
