Everyone will remember 2020 thanks to COVID-19.
In spring, Eagan City Hall was closed; gyms and church services went virtual; restaurants offered takeout; meetings where held virtually, and Eagan High School seniors had a graduation parade instead of a ceremony.
When City Council members returned to chambers, they found the City Hall/Police Department remodel was substantially complete.
The approximately $16 million project began in 2018, which resulted in the addition of about 3,900 square feet to City Hall and 4,800 square feet of new office and meeting space for the Police Department. The department also saw the construction of a new 19,000-square-foot parking garage for squad cars.
The council was busy in 2020 as it approved several commercial, industrial and residential developments.
That includes a pair of mystery grocery stores.
Ryan Companies wants to construct a grocery store at the southeast corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Denmark Avenue replacing the Centre Professional Building.
TOLD Development is also planning to build a different one near Emagine Theater off Cliff Road.
The developers said they were bound to nondisclosure agreements preventing them from revealing what brands the stores were going to be.
The one off Yankee Doodle Road is described as a “first-of-its-kind national grocery group” with “a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online” and “a checkout-free experience.”
The grocery store near Emagine Theaters off Cliff Road was described as a “highly sought-after national specialty boutique grocer” with a liquor component.
Hy-Vee is also interested in expanding options in Eagan.
Plans for a new Hy-Vee-owned gas station, convenience store, coffee shop, liquor store and car wash complex on Hilltop Plaza located on the northeast corner of Pilot Knob Road and Diffley Road was approved in 2020 as well.
Eagan can expect a few new visitors, especially once the pandemic has run its course, as Eagan’s first four-star hotel opened in October.
Looming over the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and Interstate 494 in northeastern Eagan, the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel was completed in 2020.
The hotel also features Ann Kim’s restaurant Kyndred Hearth, which located on the first floor.
Kim, who grew up in Apple Valley, is a James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur. She is the mind behind Twin Cities restaurants Young Joni, Hello Pizza and Pizzeria Lola.
Although the Minnesota Viking training camp was closed to the public in 2020, the Viking Lakes campus had a flurry of activity in 2020.
The Minnesota RØKKR, an official Call of Duty League franchise, moved into Viking Lakes. Owned and operated by WISE Venture Esports, under the leadership of the Wilf family, the RØKKR’s franchise inaugural season started 2-0 at the CDC Minnesota Open 2020 at the Minneapolis Armory in early 2020.
The United States Tennis Association Northern also relocated to Viking Lakes in 2020.
MV Eagan Ventures started construction on two multifamily residential buildings along with a 32,600-square-foot fitness and clubhouse and retail and restaurant building in the spring.
The development is southwest of the Vikings headquarters and Twin Cities Orthopedics buildings.
Blueprints show plans for five total residential buildings and more than 1,000 multifamily residential units.
A new Chipotle is likely going to be part of a new commercial area, which gained City Council approval in 2020, just west of Viking Lakes at 855 Vikings Parkway.
Eagan Arms Public House opened in the former Fiesta Cancun Mexican Grill and Bar near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Diffley Road.
Storm Creek, an outerwear company, moved its headquarters to Eagan. The Angry Minnow Vintage clothing company also opened a storefront in Eagan.
The Royal Cliff Event Center in Eagan plans to add a 5,000-square-foot outdoor event space, which gained council approval.
Eagan can expect several new neighbors in the coming years.
The council approved the 204-unit Aster House Apartments affordable housing development at the southwest corner of Nicols Road and Diffley Road in July.
Ground was broken for a different affordable housing complex called Lexington Flats in 2020 as well. The four-story, 50-unit development on Lexington Avenue northwest of its intersection with Lone Oak Road was approved in 2018.
Lexington Pointe, a 174-unit senior housing complex at the northeast corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Lexington Avenue, was also completed.
A new market-rate, 162-unit, four-story apartment complex called The Gallery of Eagan is set to replace an aging office building near Central Park Commons. Ballantrae Apartments also has plans to expand, and Glen Pond Apartments added 114 units.
The Dodd Business Center (150,000 square feet) and Lexington Logistics (200,000 square feet), two industrial properties in northeastern Eagan, were completed as well.
Fairfield Inn & Suites and The Rowen residential development began construction in the Cedar Grove district in 2020.
The Dakota County Community Development Agency plans to build Nicols Pointe, a three-story, 24-unit affordable housing apartment for residents 55 and older, with a preference for veterans.
Election
Toward the end of 2020, the Eagan City Council bid farewell to one of its longtime members.
Meg Tilley’s last meeting was Dec. 15. She served for five terms.
She initially filed to run in the fall, but eventually decided to step away and stopped actively campaigning after 20 years on the council.
But there was plenty to vote on in 2020 as Eagan residents turned out in record numbers.
In the City Council races, newcomer Mike Supina and incumbent Cyndee Fields earned the most votes.
In all three races in Senate District 51, which covers Eagan and northern Burnsville, the DFL candidates took home more than 60 percent of the votes.
Sen. Jim Carlson and
House District 51A Rep. Sandra Masin were reelected. Liz Reyer was elected in House District 51B.
Reyer will be a newcomer to the Legislature. She will take the place of Laurie Halverson, who ran for the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in District 3 instead in the fall.
The spot in District 3 was open because Commissioner Thomas Egan announced his retirement.
Egan has served Eagan in some capacity for the majority of the past 42 years.
His public service career started in 1978 with the Eagan City Council when the city’s population was about 18,700.
Egan was a council member through 1989, and then served as mayor from 1990 through 1998.
He was appointed to Metropolitan Council by Gov. Jesse Ventura and reappointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty.
He was then elected in 2004 to the Dakota County Board in District 3, which consists of parts of Eagan, Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights.
“I feel like now is the appropriate time,” Egan said. “Obviously it’s a sobering decision, but I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of what I set out to do.”
Halverson won the race to succeed him and will take Egan’s spot in January. She will join Joe Atkins, who also represents parts of Eagan, on the County Board. He ran unopposed for reelection.
Public safety
The Eagan Police Department investigated a series of vandalism reports in Central Park following a rally Aug. 4.
More than 100 protesters gathered at the Eagan Community Center for what was dubbed as a “No Trust Without Accountability” rally.
At some point the same evening, the bandshell and Eagan Tribute and Memorial Plaza statues were vandalized.
Eagan also had an extended curfew in late May and early June similar to that of Minneapolis and St. Paul following reports of rioting, protests and destruction after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
A St. Paul man was charged in the murder of a Minneapolis man following an alleged robbery gone wrong in November in Eagan.
Robert Lee Baker, 29, of St. Paul told investigators after he was robbed by two armed males near Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road he chased them and fired his gun, one of the alleged robbers.
In other public safety news, Dakota County continued its partnership with the city of Eagan and School District 196 to plan for public safety improvements along Diffley Road near the Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle and Eagan High School campuses.
The design concept would reconstruct Diffley Road from four lanes to two between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail, which would allow for lowering the speed limit.
Plans also show a new access road between the intersection at Daniel Drive and the schools, along with modifications to the school drop-off zones and entrances. There’s also a plan to construct single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail, additional lighting, signs, pedestrian-activated lights, crosswalks and more.
Approximately $4 million of the state’s $1.87 billion bonding bill approved in 2020 will help pay for the project.
The bonding bill also included $5 million for the Veterans Memorial Greenway in Eagan and Inver Grove Heights.
The greenway includes a 5-mile paved route through Eagan and Inver Grove Heights connecting Lebanon Hills Regional Park to the existing Mississippi River Greenway as well as surrounding neighborhoods.
It’s also expected to feature five to seven veterans memorials along the trail, including one large area for community gatherings.
The Mississippi River Greenway itself is nearly complete. The route will extend 27 miles along the river from St. Paul to Hastings once a gap between the Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead and the Spring Lake Park Reserve is complete in 2020.
