Economic development continued to fuel the economy
Eagan's economy continued to boom in 2019.
More than $240 million was added in valuation to the city’s tax base in 2019, which was the second best year ever, according to the city’s finance director Tom Pepper.
The highest was in 2017.
Many residents were there on the day the doors opened for a new Costco in northern Eagan near the intersection of Interstate 494 and 35E.
The membership-based retailer opened a new store in November on 995 Blue Gentian Road.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened in the fall in the Central Park Commons area, and New Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins restaurant opened up nearby. An Olive Garden also announced plans to build a restaurant in Central Park Commons this year.
Emagine Entertainment took over the old Regal Cinemas Eagan 16 and put in new heated luxury recliners, full-service bar, expanded food options and axe-throwing.
Stock & Barrel Gun Club recently opened its second location at the corner of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan.
The Cedar Grove Development District is near complete. The once blighted district is now a vibrant mixed used development.
The council approved final plans for the Preserve at Cedar Grove in 2019, a five-story multifamily residential development to be built right next to the Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
The city lost Argosy University, which closed March 8, leaving hundreds of area students, faculty and even businesses who relied on Argosy graduates at a loss.
Viking Lakes
Besides being the home of the Minnesota Vikings, the area surrounding the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center known as Viking Lakes has been bustling with activities.
Omni Viking Lakes Hotel has been under construction all year in northeastern Eagan.
The hotel will feature 320 rooms, including 14 suites, three dining outlets, a marketplace, a large indoor pool with an outdoor terrace, a full-service spa with multiple treatment rooms, a fitness center, and over 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.
It’s scheduled to open in 2020.
The Eagan City Council also approved plans for a multi-family residential complex within the development.
MV Eagan Ventures plans to start construction on 261 multi-family residential units along with a 32,600-square-foot fitness and clubhouse and retail and restaurant building in spring 2020. It would be complete by spring 2021.
Viking Lakes was also home to the inaugural Summer SKOLstice concert series June 20-22 at TCO Stadium.
The three-day midsummer festival featured a variety of musicians specializing in funk, soul, R&B, blues, rock and even a little country. The stadium was also home to an American Ultimate Disc League match between the Minnesota Wind Chill and the Indianapolis AlleyCats.
Isak Aden
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom in October determined that the officers were legally justified in firing their weapons that resulted in the death of Isak Aden, 23, of Columbia Heights, on July 2 in Eagan.
Officers initially fired less lethal rounds in an attempt to subdue Aden after about four hours of negotiation. Squad camera footage from a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle showed Aden then picked up his gun and fired a round, according to the attorney’s report.
In order to bring charges against a peace officer for using deadly force in the line of duty, prosecutors must be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the use of force was not justified.
Each officer gave statements prior to reviewing video footage or discussing details of the incident with other officers. They all reported that they believed they and their fellow officers were in danger of being shot.
Patric Vitek
Officials from Eagan, Dakota County and District 196 tried to find ways to make Diffley Road east of Lexington Avenue safer for pedestrians and bicyclists following the death of Patric Vitek, 13, who was killed Nov. 1 after his bicycle collided with a car in Eagan.
The Eagan Police Department reported the vehicle was headed east on Diffley Road in the center lane when it struck the rear tire of Vitek’s bicycle.
City of Eagan, Dakota County and School District 196 officials have announced they will “seek all approvals necessary” to create a school zone to lower the speed limit along a stretch of Diffley Road by the time school starts after the holiday break, according to a news release from Dakota County.
Public safety
One of the trailblazers of the Eagan police and fire departments died on Sept. 10. Roger Eugene Slater, 74, of Eagan, died in a farm accident, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. He was one of the first police officers in the city and a charter member of the Eagan Fire Department.
The Eagan Police Department unveiled its campaign against distracted drivers in 2019 by way of a bright yellow bus.
“Busted by the Bus” netted 131 traffic stops during the afternoon of April 24 in Eagan.
Officers spent the afternoon riding in a school bus, provided by Schmitty and Sons Bus Company, looking out the windows for inattentive drivers. There was a second campaign in September.
The city also moved one step closer to having a fully staffed full-time fire department in 2019.
Noise
Thanks to the efforts of several residents, the city sent a letter to the Noise Oversight Committee and the Metropolitan Airports Commission that detailed eight suggestions to direct flights over non-residential areas.
Noise levels over Eagan have increased since 2015 after the implementation of the Converging Runway Operations rule, which increased safety measures at airports where runways cross each other.
Runway 17 was used for approximately 25 percent of all departures at MSP Airport before the CRO was implemented. But since 2015, the usage of Runway 17 for departures has increased to 33.7 percent, with many of those departures flying over predominately residential areas of Eagan.
The city suggested a few changes, which are up for review by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Events
The Eagan Art Festival celebrated its 25th year in 2019.
The event on the Eagan Festival Grounds featured group art projects, music, dance, artwork and food that celebrated numerous cultures.
The first annual Eagan Art Block was also in 2019.
There were 40 events scheduled by 23 different hosts Sept. 7-22, all within one-square mile in Eagan.
Eagan Art Block featured a variety of interactive events, performances and activities during the 16-day stretch.
The one-mile block is the area bounded by Wescott Road to the north, Diffley Road to the south, Lexington Avenue to the east, and Pilot Knob Road to the west.
The Caponi Art Park event calendar was expanded in 2019 with CAP Super Saturdays, Yoga in the Park, Summer Performance Series, and Music+Beer.
The Festival Grounds was also home to the annual Scottish Fair, July 4th Funfest and a K-9 demonstration day.
