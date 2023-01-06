Dianne Miller hired as new Eagan city administrator in 2022

Eagan city administrator Dianne Miller said in January when she was hired for the new position that she has been training for this moment all of her career.

As the sole finalist candidate, Miller said she devoted years of her professional career to this “calling,” that has become a huge part of her identity. She spoke of how she took pleasure in the public service leadership role and in serving Eagan and residents.

Miller worked 20 years as assistant city administrator under the city’s only two administrators.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan

