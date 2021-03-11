Prime Therapeutics moving to a ‘hub and home’ strategy
It was about a year ago that the employees at Prime Therapeutics left their new headquarters in Eagan and went to work at home.
Like offices throughout the metro, the nearly 400,000-square-foot office building in northeastern Eagan sat empty for the past 12 months. Employees were outfitted with what they needed to work from home and spent much of their time collaborating virtually.
“We’ve been in this mode ever since,” said Kim Gibson, assistant vice president, real estate and facilities. “It works surprisingly well. Prime was already implementing several work-from-home measures well before the pandemic. COVID just accelerated our plans.”
Even as Prime starts to think about bringing people back to the office, its employee model will likely be forever changed.
An employee poll taken last year showed that 93 percent of employees were doing OK, if not better working from home.
So, the company is implementing a “Hub and Home” strategy.
Employees will complete their individual work at home, and when the duties require in-person collaboration and socializing, they’ll come into the office.
The office spaces will look a bit different when they return.
“Individual office space is a thing of the past,” Gibson said. “Those are going away. We’re bringing in more team-centric furniture. We’re removing some of those individual work stations to create team areas.”
The actual office space now becomes a collaboration zone. Teams will be on a rotating schedule so they’re not in the office at the same time.
“The heads-down work will be done at home,” Gibson said. “We found that employees like to do more of their heads-down work, the more focused work, at home, and then come in a few days a week or a few times a month.”
There were some challenges.
Over the past year, employees found that it can be a challenge separating work life from home life when both share the same space.
“We’ve been providing tips like ‘Get dressed like you’re going to the office’ so they can mentally shift into work mode,” Gibson said. “There’s also that isolation factor. We really helped employees on getting them more touch points — having them connect more and setting up virtual happy hours — making sure people are connected and stay engaged.”
It’s also been an adjustment bringing in new employees without bringing them into the office.
“We had been developing tools to support onboarding in a remote way,” Gibson said. “This certainly accelerated it. The biggest part is bringing them into our culture.”
The efforts seem to have worked.
“Productivity and performance were on par, and some even improved,” Gibson said.
Prime Therapeutics began building its new headquarters in 2017. The first phase opened in 2018 and the second phase in 2019.
About this time last year it was in the process of moving all the staff over as the third phase was completed.
“The good news is that the foundation is ready,” Gibson said. “As we designed the campus, we were already keeping our eyes out for more collaboration spaces, more huddle rooms, multipurpose spaces. The office is meant for teamwork.”
Prime Therapeutics is also letting its lease on its other office in Bloomington expire and moving all employees full time to Eagan.
Prime Therapeutics still doesn’t have a scheduled date to reopen.
“We’re hoping some time summer, but it could easily be pushed into the fall depending on the environment,” Gibson said. “But, we’ve been working remotely pretty successfully.”
The new headquarters was also outfitted with amenities such as a fitness center, cafeteria and Caribou Coffee.
Those will be staying. When the headquarters does reopen, it will do so under up-to-date safety guidelines.
Prime Therapeutics is one of the largest employers in Eagan. It provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid.
