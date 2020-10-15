Open seat on the ballot this fall
There are many races on the ballot this election season.
People are familiar with the duties of city councils, Minnesota Legislature and school boards, but one office doesn’t always get the attention as others.
Dakota County Board Member Joe Atkins said the No. 1 question he receives is “what do you do?”
“Look out your door, you’re driving on predominantly county roads,” Atkins said. “You go to a county library. If you get in trouble, it’s the county attorney, county sheriff. If you have a health issue, it’s our public health folks.”
The job of the Dakota County board is to put nearly 2,000 employees “in the best position they can possibly be to deliver services in our libraries, schools, roads and courts,” Atkins said.
People interact with Dakota County services at Lebanon Hills Regional Park and The Recycling Zone in Eagan.
During the past few months, Dakota County has added several services to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic including expanding broadband Internet access, offering small business grants through the CARES Act, providing rental assistance, and conducting COVID-19 testing and contract tracing, Atkins said.
Atkins said they supported a hiring freeze at the county level and are in the process of setting a zero percent increase to the county’s property tax levy in 2021.
“We set aside $10 million for small business grants,” Atkins said. “Hopefully those will keep our small businesses alive.”
With growing tax base, Atkins added that Dakota County has been able to remain debt free and keep a highest bond rating possible.
Atkins, who serves in District 4 which covers parts of Eagan, Inver Grove Heights and Rosemount, is unopposed in 2020.
The seat in District 3, which covers parts of Eagan along with Mendota, Mendota Heights and Lilydale, is open. Longtime Board Member Thomas Egan chose not to run for reelection after serving since 2005.
The seat attracted six candidates in the August primary with Diane Anderson and Laurie Halverson as top two advancing to the general election.
Both have experience in the Minnesota Legislature.
While the position on the Dakota County Board is nonpartisan, Halverson (DFL) served from 2013-2020 and Anderson (Republican) from 2011-12 in the Minnesota House.
Atkins (DFL) also served from 2002-2016 in the Minnesota House before running for his current seat with the county in 2016.
Atkins participated in the forum produced by Town Square Television in Inver Grove Heights on Sept. 23 joining Halverson and Anderson.
They all agreed the biggest issue facing Dakota County is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It overshadows everything,” Halverson said of county services.
Dakota County’s mental health support, disability services and public health services are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Halverson said the county should work to keep basic services strong such as job training, housing and public health.
Anderson said she’s heard from several struggling businesses.
If they can’t stay open, that will adversely affect the county’s budget, she said.
Anderson said she would make sure Dakota County is not imposing more mandates and taxes.
Just getting the money in business’s hands is key, Anderson said.
To keep the Dakota County budget in check, Anderson said she would keep the budget for travel and training low, and look at the effectiveness of the county’s 200-plus services.
Halverson said she advocated for additional state funding while a member of the Minnesota House for Dakota County noting that Dakota County is a “donor county.”
When asked about police reform, Halverson said “everyone in our community deserves to feel safe.”
Halverson said she’s worked closely with Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, current Eagan Police Chief Roger New and former chief Jim McDonald, and it’s clear there’s an issue with mental health in the community.
Fortunately Dakota County is an innovator in this area, she said.
Halverson pointed to the SMART Center groundbreaking, which will be a regional training building for law enforcement. She also pointed the Vitals Aware Services, which is an app for law enforcement to help those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Anderson said she supports the police, and would make sure they have all the tools available to them to protect citizens from riots and violence.
“I support making sure the police are getting properly training and making sure we are prohibiting choke holds,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she supports policies that would help get rid of bad police.
Halverson noted there are great disparities in Minnesota with regard to housing, jobs, education and wages, and it’s time to have some hard and honest conversations.
“We should stand up to systemic racism and start dismantling systems that have put the inequities in place,” Halverson said.
Anderson would make sure everyone feels valued and to make sure we educate people about different cultures and differences.
Chamber forum
Halverson and Anderson also met in September virtually for a forum sponsored by the Dakota County Regional Camber of Commerce.
Many of the questions focused on the local economy which included affordable housing, transportation and budget issues.
Anderson noted that the pandemic has put a higher demand on county services.
The focus should be on helping people keep their jobs and homes, Anderson said.
Anderson said several times she’s a big advocate for mental health services.
“We need to come up with ways to keep businesses open so people can keep their job,” Anderson said.
Halverson said it’s important to get the pandemic under control so businesses can reopen more fully.
Halverson said the pandemic has highlighted the “serious inequities” in the county.
“We can’t let anybody fall too hard or too far,” Halverson said.
When asked about the budget, Anderson said it’s not a good time to be raising taxes. While noting that transportation services are underfunded, she would like to get more funding from the state and federal government.
Halverson said the way Minnesota allocates state funding is unfair.
“We’re a donor county to the state through our taxes,” Halverson said. “The state gets a lot of revenue from Dakota County and the services haven’t really been matched.”
LWV
The League of Women Voters of Dakota County also sponsored a forum for District 3 in September, although Anderson declined to participate.
One question was about improving transparency on the County Board, which Halverson said she supports.
“It’s important people know and understand that we’re here to work for them,” she said.
She said she had concerns that meetings were during the day, which makes it inconvenient for many residents to attend, and she took issue that some meetings weren’t available on-demand.
She said one of the biggest issues the county is facing is safety on the road and for pedestrians.
People are looking for more walkable, bikeable and commutable communities, she said.
The number of seniors, reverse commuters and young families looking for transit is increasing.
One of the top issues she hears is that students don’t feel comfortable walking to school.
She said pedestrians and bikes have to be a major priority as the county build roads.
The League of Women Voters of Dakota County compiled a list of candidate forums at www.lwvdakotacounty.org/voter-resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.