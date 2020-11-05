Supina would be first new member in years
For the first time in more than a decade, the Eagan City Council will have a new member.
Mike Supina appears to have won a seat, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, with 100 percent of precincts reporting,
He will join incumbent Cyndee Fields, who also had a lead Tuesday.
When Field is sworn-in this January, it will be for her sixth term on the Eagan City Council.
Unofficial results show Fields with the most votes with about 30 percent. Supina took in about 28 percent of the vote.
Longtime Council Member Meg Tilley was also on the ballot, but she indicated her intent to retire after filing, and did not actively campaign. She still received 23.5 percent of the vote.
Supina expressed gratitude for Tilley’s work for the city over the past 20 years.
“She’s been a figure on the City Council and she’s been around for several changes in the city,” Supina said. “It will be a challenge to live up to that”.
Another challenger David Meyer was fourth with 18.3 percent.
Supina will be the first new Eagan City Council member since 2009.
Council Member Gary Hansen is in the midst of his fourth term, and Council Member Paul Bakken is in the middle of his fifth non-consecutive term.
Mike Maguire has been mayor since 2007 and served on the Council since 2003.
Supina recognized the Council is filled with people with “great institutional knowledge. It’s admirable they’ve devoted their talents to the city for so long.”
Supina recognized that they won’t always be there.
“My concern is that if one or more of them decide to (retire) at the same time, we’ll end up with an inexperienced council,” Supina said. “As they gradually move on, let’s see if I can get on there so as the changes happen, they can happen gradually.”
Supina said he knows the rest of the City Council members well and is confident he’ll be able to work with them.
Supina is aware he’ll be a newcomer in the council chambers, but it’s a familiar place.
He’s been on the Planning Commission and he’s currently the secretary of the Energy and Environmental Commission.
One of his goals is to work toward a more connective, inclusive and sustainable city.
He also hopes to “redouble” the effort to inspire more diverse members on the city’s various advisory commissions.
He would like to establish a new advisory commission with a goal of equity and inclusion.
“It’s a way to expand the circle of expertise the Council can draw upon to inform their decisions,” Supina said. “Expertise comes from life experience. On the last round of applicants for the (Energy and Environmental Commission) we didn’t have anyone who was a person of color. To me that’s a problem. There’s probably lots of reasons for that. It doesn’t mean the city is doing something wrong. The only thing we can control is the outreach. Whether that will help, we don’t know, but we can try.”
Supina recognized that once he’s sworn in, the biggest issues facing the city will be related to COVID-19 .
“The economic impact on businesses and residents is on the forefront,” Supina said. “They’re working on that right now, but it’s not going to go away anytime soon.”
Supina won a seat after falling short in 2016.
In 2020, the campaign was dramatically different thanks to COVID-19.
“I enjoyed knocking on doors last time and I like to think I was good at it,” Supina said.
But he made the choice not to.
“People don’t want you in their face right now,” Supina said.
Instead, he worked to get endorsements.
“It happened multiple times, someone looked on the (endorsement) list and thought “if she supports you, that’s good enough for me,’” Supina said.
He also sent out way more direct mail than in 2016.
“I don’t know if it worked, but it was a good way to get my message out,” Supina said.
He also sent out a voter registration form to every new resident with a note about himself.
“Even if one person calls me up and says ‘thanks for sending that,’ we chatted, and maybe I got one or two votes,” Supina said. “At least that person is registered to vote and learned about my campaign.”
Fields and Supina will be sworn in during the first meeting in January.
