New headquarters will be in Viking Lakes
Add curling to the list of activities at Vikings Lakes.
Last week, the United States Curling Association announced its official move from Stevens Point, Wis., to the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan.
The new headquarters will be located in the Innovation Center next to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and training facility Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
Residents can expect to see more curling in the area now that USA Curling is their neighbor.
“We’re going to be doing more things here, having events, winter carnival-type things,” USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush said. “We’re focusing on youth development in the area. Curling has the recipe to be so much bigger. It’s social and so accessible to play. It’s family oriented. This community isn’t afraid to get outside in the winter either. It’s great to be here.”
Plush wants USA Curling to be “seen as a relevant and authentic partner in the community.”
The headquarters will also likely also attract new Olympic athletes to town.
A lot of the Olympic athletes currently train where they live, but through time Plush expects more athletes to move near the headquarters.
Three-time National Champion Jamie Sinclair already moved into a house in South Minneapolis three weeks ago with her teammates as they prepare for the Olympic Trials in November.
She’ll be in Minnesota until the end of the 2022 Olympics, she said.
“The whole team rented a house together,” Sinclair said. “We train here every morning at 6 a.m., and we’re on the ice every day together. It makes such a big difference growing the team together.”
The key for the Twin Cities is there’s ice available all summer, Sinclair said.
Olympic gold medalist John Shuster, who lives in Duluth, said he’ll likely make the drive to town more frequently now that the headquarters is here.
He feels like Eagan and the surrounding area is where every serious curler will want to live.
“It’s a winter sports town,” Shuster said. “There’s like a million ice rinks here, it’s great.”
By bringing the headquarters to a metro area, Shuster said they should have more synergy between the organization and athletes.
“The fact you can be in the same communities and be that much closer will make us feel that much more supported,” Shuster said. “If an athlete has an issue that we want to bring up to our CEO, before it was a phone call. Sometimes that’s not as impactful as being in their office.”
USA National Team curling athletes intend to take full advantage of working with Training HAUS, an elite performance training facility/sports science lab, which is next door to the Innovation Center.
“We’ve seen metrics and athletic ability and the way the body reacts, becoming a better physically trained athlete has become essential in our sport,” Shuster said. “Places like the Training HAUS, you’re building athleticism, which is something people thought you could only get naturally at first.
“But you can actually train bodies to become athletic by training the right things.”
The Innovation Center is also home to the United States Tennis Association Northern; Version1 and Minnesota RØKKR ESports; and Arete Sport, a lacrosse management agency.
Shuster said curling athletes have craved a place where they feel on par with other professional athletes.
“This move for sure, now being amongst great organizations, will help us advance further,” Shuster said.
The United States National Olympic Committee qualified for the men’s curling session of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with a win by the U.S. against the Netherlands in the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship on April 9.
The United States also took gold in the World Wheelchair-B Championship in April to secure a spot in the World Wheelchair Curling Championship taking place in Beijing later this year.
For more information, visit www.usacurling.org.
