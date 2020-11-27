Improvements planned for pedestrians, turtles
Cliff Road is due for major changes near Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.
Dakota County has plans to reconstruct Cliff Road between Lexington Avenue to about 0.2 miles east of Dodd Road in 2022.
That includes the stretch along the northern border of Lebanon Hills.
The combined project with Eagan and Dakota County hopes improve the safety for residents both north and south of Cliff Road.
One of the local residents in Lebanon Hills is the Blanding’s turtle, which is considered endangered.
“It’s is a great place for them. Blanding’s turtles needs prairie land next to wetlands,” said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County Parks director. “Because we’ve restored the park, it makes for an ideal environment. We’ve monitored the nests and assured they’ve been protected.”
Dakota County and the Minnesota Zoo conducted a mortality study along Cliff Road particularly near Holland and McDonough lakes, where they found that several animals that live in the park, especially turtles, were crossing Cliff Road unsuccessfully.
“In talking with the Minnesota Zoo, turtles have patterns,” Senior Project Manager Jake Chapek said. “(Turtles) like to come out of Holland Lake and hatch their eggs on the north side of the road. People have seen quite a few snapping turtles lay their eggs in their driveways.”
So part of the reconstruction plans include critter tunnels underneath Cliff Road.
“It’s a way for them to cross safely and it’s also become a public safety issue,” Chapek said. “We’ve had people stop to help the animals cross the road, which can be a safety hazard. You hate to see someone get clipped for helping a turtle cross the road.”
Any slower moving animals including mammals and amphibians will also be able to use the critter tunnels. There will also be fencing to help funnel the animals through.
“(The tunnels are) somewhat of a new design,” Chapek said. “I don’t know if Dakota County has ever included them in road construction.”
They plan on building dry tunnels above the water line.
“We’ve kept it above the 100-year flood plain,” Chapek said. “We want to make sure these improvements won’t have any negative effect on the surrounding area.”
While nothing is official, the proposal also includes turning Cliff Road into a two-land divided road with a raised center median and to add pedestrian trails to each side of the road.
Dakota County did a traffic and corridor study in 2018, which finished in March of this year.
They found that people were passing on the shoulder or passing in turn lanes, and there’s a lack of pedestrian facilities.
“The project provides a safer access for those coming into Lebanon Hills,” Sullivan said. “There’s safe crossing at Dodd Road and there’s a mid-block crossing. We’re improving the light at Lexington Avenue, too.”
There is a plan to connect the park for pedestrians to Cliff Road via a 200-foot paved spur trail from McDonough Trail.
“This is a huge improvement for pedestrians,” Chapek said. “There was really no other good way to get to the park entrance there. Now they won’t need to use that entrance road.”
The McDonough Lake Trail loop connects to the visitors center and Schulze Lake.
This project also includes the addition of a roundabout at the intersection of Cliff Road and Dodd Road.
Roundabouts tend to generate diverse opinions and questions.
“When you look at the traffic patters and how traffic disperses, that always plays into whether they recommend a roundabout or signal,” Chapek said. “Here, (a roundabout) will be good for the flow of traffic. And it’s good for pedestrian facilities. There’s no pedestrian facilities there currently.”
He said the sight lines and the proposed median helped make the decision to go with a roundabout.
“You only have one lane of traffic to cross before you get to a refuge,” Chapek said. “It’s a much shorter distance than the whole road. Roundabouts are much better for speed control too. Every direction people have to slow down. At a stoplight, when it’s green, there’s nothing slowing anyone down. Even if it’s red, sometimes people don’t see it.”
Cliff Road is also going to be shifted a bit to the north and retaining walls will be built.
Plans also include retaining walls to protect the park.
Currently stormwater runs off Cliff Road untreated into the park.
A new treatment pond would consolidate the road runoff to protect the wetlands and lakes.
“Holland Lake is one of the deepest and cleanest lakes we have,” Sullivan said. “It’s 75 feet deep. It supports trout. We’re going to be able to reroute that road runoff into Eagan’s storm water system instead of the lake.”
Another open house is planned next summer and construction is scheduled for 2022.
