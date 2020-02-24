Two people were found unresponsive and later pronounced dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Eagan, according to the police department.
The have been identified as Cory H. Hoesley, 33 of Hudson, Wis., and Pamela Ann Schmidt, 66 of Apple Valley.
The Eagan Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 5:39 a.m. south of Sherwood Way on Johnny Cake Ridge Road.
Johnny Cake Ridge Road will be closed as officers investigate the incident, in which the drivers of the two vehicles were killed.
There were no passengers in the vehicles.
According to a release from the Eagan Police Department, it appears to be a head-on collision in the northbound lane.
The names of the drivers will be released after the next of kin has been notified.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
