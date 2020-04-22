Eagan City Council approves bid during virtual meeting
The new Woodhaven Park in Eagan will be a place for everybody.
The Eagan City Council approved a contract to install a new inclusive playground at the park at 1950 Gold Trail.
“It will be one of the larger all inclusive playgrounds in the Twin Cities area, according to Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental.
The council approved a bid from NTK Earthworks for $710,476 to construct the playground.
Plans would reshape the lower portion of Woodhaven Park, while the upper portion, currently home to a playground and ball fields, would remain the same.
The Parks and Recreation Department spent about two years designing the park. Pimental said they talked with several parents and organizations in order to optimize the new elements.
“Knowing that this would be the first true all-inclusive playground in our system and at the moment, there’s only a handful of these across the Twin Cities, we wanted to do it right,” Pimental said. “I think we probably went through 10 different redesigns.”
The layout includes several components open to individuals with a range abilities.
It would be similar to the Woodridge Park Inclusive Playground in Cottage Grove and Madison’s Place Playground in Woodbury.
It will feature a sensory-rich, all-accessible playground with several musical elements, rubber flooring and ramps.
“This park from start to finish, it’s going to be 100 percent all inclusive,” Pimental said. “The trails being nice and wide, the surfacing, the play components, it’s all been very thought out.”
The park will also feature a Bankshot basketball court.
According to Bankshot.com, it’s a “game of skill and challenge that is often described as a ‘mini golf, but with a basketball.’ Players of all ages and abilities, including disabled participants, proceed through a course of angled, curved and non-conventionally configured brightly colored backboards, banking shots off the Bankboards and through the rims.”
Participants play alongside, not against, each other.
Plans also include a “fairly decent sized pavilion and a really unique bathroom structure,” Pimental said.
“The restroom will really be like no other in the city,” Pimental said. “It will be all inclusive. It will have changing stations that would accommodate people of all ages. It has details to that degree.”
The fact that the park includes the construction of both a pavilion, parking lot and bathroom structure, it’s expected to open in October.
“There’s a good amount of site work and grading,” Pimental said. “With this COVID-19 pandemic and some of the challenges with construction and we’re trying to be realistic.”
The park is located southeast of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets close to several multi-unit housing developments and public transportation.
Once it’s built, Pimental expects it to become a destination.
The funding for the project comes from park dedication funds.
This is the largest project for the Parks and Recreation Department for 2020.
There are also plans to construct a pocket park near Eagan City Hall once the remodeling project is finished this summer.
The Sky Hill Park building is also scheduled to be refurbished.
