Union 32 Craft House in Eagan has announced “with great frustration and sadness” that it will temporarily close as of May 23, according to a statement released by the brewpub.

Union 32 Craft House had limited its operations to takeout during the recent statewide closure, while at the same time preparing safety precautions for reopening.

“We were ready and prepared for a safe opening on June 1,” according to the statement. “However, the recently announced ordnance by (Gov.) Walz allowing only limited outdoor seating and more importantly no definitive date or plan for a viable re-opening, makes economics of staying open unworkable.”

The business stated that it is making the decision now in hopes of preserving the future of the business and plans to reopen immediately “should the current mandate be appropriately lifted or eased.”

The owners thanked their customers and said they were humbled buy their support and words of encouragement.

“We hope to see you all back very soon for a pint once we have clarity on a more reasonable and sustainable plan,” according to the statement.

Union 32 Craft House is located at 2864 Highway 55 just south of the TCO Performance Center and Vikings Lakes development. It opened in 2017.

