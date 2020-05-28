Union 32 Craft House in Eagan has announced “with great frustration and sadness” that it will temporarily close as of May 23, according to a statement released by the brewpub.
Union 32 Craft House had limited its operations to takeout during the recent statewide closure, while at the same time preparing safety precautions for reopening.
“We were ready and prepared for a safe opening on June 1,” according to the statement. “However, the recently announced ordnance by (Gov.) Walz allowing only limited outdoor seating and more importantly no definitive date or plan for a viable re-opening, makes economics of staying open unworkable.”
The business stated that it is making the decision now in hopes of preserving the future of the business and plans to reopen immediately “should the current mandate be appropriately lifted or eased.”
The owners thanked their customers and said they were humbled buy their support and words of encouragement.
“We hope to see you all back very soon for a pint once we have clarity on a more reasonable and sustainable plan,” according to the statement.
Union 32 Craft House is located at 2864 Highway 55 just south of the TCO Performance Center and Vikings Lakes development. It opened in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.