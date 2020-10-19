Eagan Police Chief Roger New introduced two new police officers last week during the Eagan City Council meeting.
Officers Elle Swanson and Cailie Kittelson were sworn in Oct. 6,.
“Both of the officers we’ve sworn in come from families who have public safety in their lineage,” Mayor Mike Maguire said. “You’re in good company. You’re in a family in the Eagan Police Department as well.”
Swanson’s mother, Terri Swanson, is a detective with the Minnetonka Police Department and father Steffan Swanson is a Minneapolis firefighter, New said.
Swanson grew up in Waconia where she competed in cross country and swimming. She has a law enforcement degree from Minnesota State, Mankato.
New noted her strong communication skills, work ethic and sense of accountability.
Kittelson’s father Eric Kittelson is a lieutenant with the Carver County Sheriff’s Department.
Kittelson graduated from Farmington High School where she participated in soccer and track. She has a degree in police science from St. Mary’s University.
New noted her strong work ethic, drive, sense of accountability and communication skills during the swearing-in ceremony.
They were sworn in separately in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines and to allow family and friends to watch.
