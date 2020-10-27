Planning Commission review plans for ‘checkout-free’ store
The Eagan Advisory Planning Commission heard about plans for two new grocery stores in Eagan during its Tuesday meeting.
Both items were approved, but neither developer disclosed what the store brands would be.
One potential development would be on the corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Denmark Avenue, and the other near Emagine Theater off Cliff Road.
Ryan Companies US Inc., is looking to construct a new 34,500-square foot “first-of-its-kind” store from a “national grocery group” in Eagan’s Town Center off Yankee Doodle Road.
According the project narrative shared with the APC, it would feature “a checkout-free experience.”
“The store will offer a full line of products and services commonly found in a grocery store, with a specific focus on elevating the customer experience through the seamless integration of online and in-store shopping. Tools they will utilize to achieve this integration will be digital connection points, voice shopping technology, and a checkout-free experience.”
Patrick Daly with Ryan Companies called it a “unique” and “one-of-a-kind national grocery group,” and it would be the first location in Minnesota.
Daly said he has a non-disclosure agreement with the company so they’re “unable to disclose the group tonight.”
“They have in-person physical stores as well as an online presence,” Daly said.
There’s an ALDI, Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Hy-Vee already within a few blocks.
According to its website, Ryan Companies have worked with Lunds & Byerlys and Whole Foods to anchor residential developments in St. Paul in the past decade, but Daly said the new Eagan grocery store would be a first for Minnesota.
The grocery store would take the place of the Town Center Professional building and share a parking lot with the Associated Bank building.
The development would also include a new 2,840-square-foot Associated Bank, which is looking to modernize. Both the current Associated Bank and office building would be demolished.
For the grocery store near Emagine Theater, TOLD Development Company would like to construct a new 14,368-square-foot “national specialty boutique grocery store” in the southwest corner of the theater property.
The applicant didn’t list a brand either, but according to its website, TOLD Companies has developed other Trader Joe’s in St. Paul in 2009 and St. Louis Park in 2006.
Trent Mayberry, with TOLD Development Company, said the chain asked to remain anonymous at this time, but “they’re all across the Minnesota” and they’ve built the stores before.
“They generate a lot of demand,” Mayberry said.
Both projects are in the preliminary stage. The requests Tuesday were related to zoning issues and variance requests.
The requests now will be considered for approval by the Eagan City Council.
