Submitted photo

TOLD Development Company is looking to construct a “national specialty boutique grocery store” in the southwest corner of the Emagine Theater parking lot in Eagan. Two developers came to the Eagan's Planning Commission with requests but declined to name a brand for either. Blueprints shared with the commission did not include names. The other request would replace an office building in Eagan's Town Center with a chain new to Minnesota with a "check-out free experience."