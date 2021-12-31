Two Eagan youth achieved the highest advancement rank within the Boy Scouts of America and joined four percent who attain this honor.
Owen Erickson, 18, earned the Eagle Scout Award as a member of Boy Scouts Troop #471 and he was recognized during a Dec. 26 ceremony. As a graduate of Burnsville High School, Erickson is active at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.
Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a significant service project benefitting the community, faith organization, or school demonstrating leadership to earn the Eagle Scout award.
Erickson chose to help the non-profit local organization 360 Communities.
Eagan youth Caron Zerr, 18, also earned the Eagle Scout Award. He was honored and celebrated during the Dec. 26 ceremony. As a member of the Boys Scout Troop #471, Zerr chose to build a gaga pit for the City of Savage. The popular children's game of Gaga is an octagonal-shaped court that youth play with a ball using their hands.
Zerr has been active at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Burnsville High School and is currently a freshman at Notre Dame University.
The young men join other outstanding American citizens who have become Eagle Scouts. Like former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford, Jr., astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, cinematographer Steven Spielberg, and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
